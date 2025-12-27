Bangladesh In Spotlight Again: Mob Violence Halts Rockstar James’ Concert, Turning Rock Night into Riot; Here’s What Actually Happened

LIVE TV
Bangladesh’s 185th Faridpur Zila School anniversary turned chaotic when a mob attacked rockstar James’ concert. Students fought back, 20–25 injured, highlighting rising intolerance and threats to cultural events nationwide.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 27, 2025 12:06:39 IST

Cancelled Concert By Bangladeshi Rockstar James, Mob Attack

Bangladesh is in the limelight once again; however, this time not for music. Friday lived up to be chaotic at Faridpur Zila School, though a mob attack deterred the organisers from holding a concert by the legendary James, aka Nagar Baul, who came to Faridpur to rock the place with rock n’ roll magic. The concert was to mark the 185th anniversary of the school, and a huge crowd of students and former students were all looking forward to seeing the Guru of Rock live.

James was to perform at about 9:30 pm, yet just before performing, a group of unknowns attempted to break onto the stage after being refused access. Bricks and stones were thrown, everyone panicked, and students retaliated, leaving 20–25 people injured. The rockstar, who is fortunately unharmed, walked out of the place under heavy guard.

The historic celebration was intended to be memorable, but it has turned out to be another indicator of the strains on cultural events in Bangladesh.

When Rock Meets Riot: How A Concert Turned Into Chaos

The Faridpur Zila School was the scene of a music-magic night that turned out to be a real-life thriller. Just when Bangladesh’s rock legend, the “Guru of Rock,” James, was about to take the stage, a group of outsiders decided that they wanted to get in, no matter what. Bricks were thrown, panic started, and students, who did not want to be passive viewers, fought back.

The fight resulted in 15 to 25 injuries. The situation turned quickly into a battlefield instead of a merry anniversary celebration of the school’s founding 185 years ago. By 10 pm, the district administration could do nothing but call it off, which left organisers shocked and the audience stunned. During the chaos, James and the band managed to get out without any injuries, but the incident sent out a scary signal that in some parts of Bangladesh, music could still provoke a mob riot. A night planned for rock n’ roll ended up as a hard lesson on the growing cultural intolerance.

The much-awaited concert was supposed to close the 185th-anniversary celebrations of Faridpur Zila School in a grand way. Flags were raised, oaths were taken, and there were exciting parades and vibrant cultural programs on the first day of the festival. However, the violence that erupted during Friday night’s festivities, which included James’ performance with celebrities, caused a sudden end to the whole celebration and left the students and organizers in shock.

Background: Rising Mob Violence In Bangladesh

Bangladesh is a nation that has recently made news, but unfortunately, not for good reasons. Mob violence seems to have risen in the country, with some horrifying actions disturbing communities. The case of Amrit Mondal is a prime example: the young Hindu man was killed in Rajbari under the pretext of extortion. Similarly, Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker, was brutally beaten to death on suspicion of blasphemy, only for investigations to later find no proof. These events reflect an alarming trend: rumors and accusations can quickly spiral into deadly mob actions. In such an atmosphere, even the performances of rock legends cannot be guaranteed safety.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 12:04 PM IST
