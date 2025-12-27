LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Manojh Sai Lella? Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Terror Threat Charges

Who Is Manojh Sai Lella? Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Terror Threat Charges

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student, Manojh Sai Lella, has been arrested in Texas on serious charges including arson and making a terroristic threat against family members. The University of Texas at Dallas senior was taken into custody after his family reported threats and a mental health episode.

Indian-origin student Manojh Sai Lella arrested in Texas on arson and terror threat charges; bond set, police probe ongoing. Photos: X.
Indian-origin student Manojh Sai Lella arrested in Texas on arson and terror threat charges; bond set, police probe ongoing. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 27, 2025 13:14:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Manojh Sai Lella? Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Terror Threat Charges

Manojh Sai Lella, a 22-year-old Indian-origin student, has been arrested in the United States on charges of arson and making a terroristic threat against family members, according to official law enforcement records. The accused, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was taken into custody by police in Texas following a complaint lodged by his family members.

According to reports, Lella was pursuing his Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) in information technology from the University of Texas at Dallas. His LinkedIn profile shows that he is proficient in English, Telugu and Spanish.

Charges Against Manojh Sai Lella

According to police officials, officers responded to Lella’s residence after receiving a report from his family citing a mental health episode and alleging that he had issued threats.

Authorities stated that Lella is accused of attempting to set the house on fire several days before his arrest. Following the complaint, law enforcement initiated action, leading to his detention.

Lella has been charged with:

Arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and

Making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, classified as a Class A misdemeanor

Police later clarified that there is no evidence to suggest any threat to a place of worship, despite the wording of the arson charge.

Legal Proceedings Against Manojh Sai Lella

Court documents show that bond has been set at:

$100,000 for the arson charge, and

$3,500 for the misdemeanour charge

Police said that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Manojh Sai Lella Arrest Details 

Arrest records state that Manojh Sai Lella was booked on December 22, and that the Collin County Sheriff’s Office acted under an existing arrest warrant while taking him into custody.

According to the records, the Class A misdemeanor charge of “terroristic threat to family/household” indicates that Lella allegedly made threats against family members or others residing in the same household.

The first-degree felony charge of “arson intended to damage habitat/place of worship” reflects allegations that he intended or threatened to set fire to a residential property or religious site.

Reports further stated that Lella had allegedly threatened to burn down his own house.

First published on: Dec 27, 2024 1:14 PM IST
