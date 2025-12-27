Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

On Friday afternoon, French officials confirmed that during the stabbing attack on the Paris metro Line 3, three women were hurt, which in turn led to police operations being conducted in the French capital very quickly. The stabbings happened between 4:15 PM and 4:45 PM local time at three different metro stations namely République, Arts et Métiers and Opéra all of which are part of the already crowded metro line going through the heart of Paris. The emergency services were very prompt in their response; they provided first aid to the victims at the scene and then the ambulances transported the people to hospitals, the reports indicated that the women’s injuries were non threatening but still there were injuries.

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Everything We Know

The French police on the same day caught a suspect and made the arrest after conducting a search for the attacker. The investigators, with the help of surveillance video from the metro stations and mobile phone geolocation tracking, located the person in Val d’Oise area north of Paris and arrested him without any complications. The district prosecutors have said that the suspect is a man born in 2000 who has had encounters with the police before, but they have not disclosed anything about his motive. The police soon eliminated the possibility of terrorism as a motive, and the first signs pointed to the attack being committed by someone with mental disturbance rather than a plan of coordinated extremists.

The incident occurred while Paris was still on high alert due to the holiday season, and security agents pointed out the necessity of being very careful not to have any violent acts. The French Minister of the Interior, Laurent Nuñez, had previously asked for complete alertness and the reinforcement of security measures that could be visibly seen all over the country for the reason of broader threats and recent attacks. After the stabbings on the metro, more police forces were sent out to make public transport safer and to calm down people using it while the inquiry into the attack is still going on.

