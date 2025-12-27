LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada
LIVE TV
Home > World > Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

The French Minister, Laurent Nuñez, had previously asked for complete alertness and the reinforcement of security measures that could be visibly seen all over the country for the reason of broader threats and recent attacks.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 27, 2025 02:33:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

On Friday afternoon, French officials confirmed that during the stabbing attack on the Paris metro Line 3, three women were hurt, which in turn led to police operations being conducted in the French capital very quickly. The stabbings happened between 4:15 PM and 4:45 PM local time at three different metro stations namely République, Arts et Métiers and Opéra all of which are part of the already crowded metro line going through the heart of Paris. The emergency services were very prompt in their response; they provided first aid to the victims at the scene and then the ambulances transported the people to hospitals, the reports indicated that the women’s injuries were non threatening but still there were injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Everything We Know

The French police on the same day caught a suspect and made the arrest after conducting a search for the attacker. The investigators, with the help of surveillance video from the metro stations and mobile phone geolocation tracking, located the person in Val d’Oise area north of Paris and arrested him without any complications. The district prosecutors have said that the suspect is a man born in 2000 who has had encounters with the police before, but they have not disclosed anything about his motive. The police soon eliminated the possibility of terrorism as a motive, and the first signs pointed to the attack being committed by someone with mental disturbance rather than a plan of coordinated extremists.

Paris Metro Knife Attack

The incident occurred while Paris was still on high alert due to the holiday season, and security agents pointed out the necessity of being very careful not to have any violent acts. The French Minister of the Interior, Laurent Nuñez, had previously asked for complete alertness and the reinforcement of security measures that could be visibly seen all over the country for the reason of broader threats and recent attacks. After the stabbings on the metro, more police forces were sent out to make public transport safer and to calm down people using it while the inquiry into the attack is still going on.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: US Warns Of More Strikes Against ISIS In Nigeria: Pete Hegseth Says ‘More To Come’, Nigerian Minister Confirms ‘Joint Ongoing Operations’

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 2:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 3 women stabbed pariscrime news latestparis crime newsParis MetroParis Metro Knife AttackParis Metro Knife Attack newsParis Metro news

RELATED News

‘About 90%…’: Zelensky Gives Big Update On 20-Point Peace Plan, To Meet Trump On Sunday For Talks On Ending Russia War

Syria Mosque Explosion: 8 Killed, 21 Injured During Friday Prayers; Blood-Stained Carpets, Shattered Windows Seen

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

LATEST NEWS

Stranger Things 5 Episode 8: Netflix Release Date And Streaming Details Revealed, Everything You Need to Know

Chandni Chowk Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Bank of Baroda, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court, Challenges Delhi HC Bail Order For Kuldeep Sengar

IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women’s T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record Of…

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma’s Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

Kolkata Protest: Court Grants Bail To 12 Arrested Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

‘Forced To Beg Before India’: Strong ‘Boycott Thailand’ Calls Echo On Social Media, Tourism To Suffer As Millions Of Indians Visit Each Year

Coforge To Acquire AI Firm Encora For $2.35 Billion, Set To Become India’s 7th Largest IT Provider

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested
Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested
Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested
Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

QUICK LINKS