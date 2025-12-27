Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians Than The US In 2025 ? Explained

Saudi Arabia tops the list of deported Indians in 2025. More than 24,600 Indian nationals were deported from 81 countries in 2025, according to data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha on December 18.

Saudi Arabia deported over 11,000 Indians during the year, making it the single largest contributor to the overall figure.

United States Sees Highest Deportations in Five Years

The United States deported around 3,800 Indians in 2025, the highest number recorded in the past five years. Most of those deported were private-sector employees.

According to experts, the increase is linked to stricter enforcement measures under the administration of US President Donald Trump. These include tighter scrutiny of visa documentation, work authorisation, visa validity, and cases of overstaying.

MEA data shows that the majority of deportations from the US took place from Washington, D.C., accounting for 3,414 cases, followed by Houston, where 234 Indians were deported.

Other Countries With Significant Indian Deportations

Apart from Saudi Arabia and the US, several other countries reported notable numbers of Indian deportations in 2025. These include Myanmar (1,591), Malaysia (1,485), the United Arab Emirates (1,469), Bahrain (764), Thailand (481), and Cambodia (305).

In its statement to the Rajya Sabha, the MEA noted that most countries do not proactively share information on illegal stays unless deportation or nationality verification is required.

Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians

According to the MEA, common reasons for deportation, particularly from Gulf countries, include overstaying visas or residency permits, working without valid permits, violations of labour laws, absconding from employers, and involvement in civil or criminal cases.

The ministry explained that deportation procedures differ across countries. In some cases, individuals are detained before being deported, while in others, deportation is carried out directly if valid travel documents are available. Indian Missions are generally approached for nationality verification or for issuing Emergency Certificates.

Deportations From Myanmar and Cambodia

Deportations from Myanmar and Cambodia reflect a different pattern. According to immigration experts, many Indians were lured by promises of high-paying jobs, only to be forced into cybercrime operations. These individuals were later detained by local authorities and deported.

Student Deportations Highest From the UK

Among Indian students, the highest number of deportations in 2025 was reported from the United Kingdom, with 170 cases. Australia followed with 114 deportations, while Russia recorded 82 cases and the United States reported 45 student deportations.

Indian nationals facing difficulties abroad can seek assistance through Indian Missions via walk-ins, email communication, 24×7 helplines, grievance portals such as MADAD, CPGRAMS and eMigrate, as well as social media platforms. Separately, the Ministry of Home Affairs has established the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) to address cybercrime-related issues.

