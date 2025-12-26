Is Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman Pro-India Or Closer To China? Here’s What He Thinks About Hindus In The Country

Amid escalating violence and political uncertainty in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on December 25 after 17 years in self-imposed exile. His homecoming comes at a critical juncture for the country, marked by rising Islamist influence and anti-India sentiment.

Tarique Rahman Returns After 6,314 Days

Rahman arrived in Bangladesh with his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, barrister Zaima. “In Bangladesh after a long 6,314 days!” he posted on social media. His return is significant for Delhi, especially as the pro-India Awami League has been barred from contesting upcoming elections and Khaleda Zia is hospitalised.

The country now faces a volatile political landscape under interim chief Muhammad Yunus, with radical Islamist elements gaining influence. The Jamaat-e-Islami, previously banned by Sheikh Hasina’s regime, has regained political foothold and is seen by India as closely linked to Pakistan’s ISI.

Elections Under Question: Will Tarique Rahman Emerge As Next Bangladesh PM?

If elections proceed under the current circumstances, they are unlikely to be free or fair. While critics often accuse Hasina of cracking down on Rahman’s mother, Khaleda Zia, she never banned the BNP from contesting elections. Ironically, some of Yunus’ supporters are now engaging in enforced disappearances, jailings, and violence, mirroring previous accusations against Hasina.

Recent opinion polls suggest that while the BNP is likely to win the maximum seats, the Jamaat, once the BNP’s ally, is emerging as a significant competitor. Alarmingly for India, the Jamaat’s student wing has seen unexpected success in Dhaka University polls.

Rahman is expected to enjoy strong initial support, partly due to sympathy for his ailing mother. However, election victory is not guaranteed. The BNP’s pro-Jamaat faction, which constitutes more than half of the party, is organising his welcome, while the liberal pro-1971 faction has been sidelined.

Is Tarique Rahman Pro-India?

India currently sees the BNP as a comparatively liberal and democratic option. New Delhi hopes Rahman’s return will energise BNP workers and potentially lead to a government more favourable to India.

Under Hasina, Bangladesh maintained strong ties with India, a cautious approach to China, and distanced itself from Pakistan. Yunus’ interim government, however, has sought closer relations with Pakistan, often at India’s expense.

Is Tarique Rahman & BNP Closer To China?

Rahman has expressed scepticism of Yunus’ authority on long-term foreign policy. Earlier this year, he outlined a ‘Bangladesh First’ policy, echoing Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ slogan, “Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything.”

Since the regime change on August 5, 2024, China has actively courted BNP leaders. Multiple delegations visited Beijing, including a four-member group led by BNP vice-chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon in November 2024 and a 10-member delegation led by Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul in mid-2025. In contrast, there have been no official BNP visits to New Delhi since Hasina’s government fell.

Tarique Rahman’s Views On Minorities Including Hindus In Bangladesh

The recent surge of Islamist politics and anti-India sentiment complicates Rahman’s potential engagement with Delhi. The Jamaat, supported by Pakistan’s ISI, is likely to oppose closer India-Bangladesh ties.

Upon his return, Rahman addressed supporters, outlining a vision of inclusivity and national unity:

“Today, I want to say that I have a plan for my country… a safe state that people have long hoped for. It is time we build a country together. This country belongs to the people in the hills and the plains, to Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and Hindus.”

