Bangladesh Hindus Under Attack: From Killings To Setting Homes On Fire, Minorities Left Defenseless As Yunus Govt Refuses To Acknowledge The Attacks

Bangladesh is in a mess. The country has been ruled by an unelected administration for over a year now, following last year’s July uprising led by students. The Muhammad Yunus-led administration has pushed the country away from its long-held democratic credentials while hedging towards the Islamists. The minorities in the country, importantly, the Hindus, have come under attack. A recent wave of anti-Hindu hate was fueled by the killing of student leader Osman Hadi.

On Thursday, another Hindu man was beaten to death in Bangladesh, days after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, local media reported. The latest victim, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, alias Samrat, was killed in the Pangsha sub-district of Rajbari, approximately three-and-a-half hours from the capital, Dhaka, around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Who Was Amrit Mondal, The Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh?

According to The Daily Star, locals identified Samrat as the head of a criminal gang called the ‘Samrat Bahini’, which was reportedly involved in extortion and other criminal activities. Residents said he had fled the country after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster last year and had only recently returned to his village, Hosendanga in Kalimohor union.

Also Read: ‘Subjected To Unspeakable Torture’: Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Goverment Of Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar confirmed that the incident occurred at Hosendanga village around 11 pm on Wednesday. Police arrested one of Samrat’s associates, Mohammad Selim, and recovered firearms from his possession.

Authorities emphasized that the killing was linked to criminal activity rather than communal tensions.

Bangladesh Government Response: MuhammadYunus Govt Refuses To Acknowledge Attacks Against Hindu Minority

The interim government of Bangladesh condemned the killing while stressing it was not communally motivated. In a statement, officials said:

“From the information provided by the police and from preliminary investigation, it appears that it was not at all a communally motivated attack. It is related to extortion and terrorist activities. The person killed is top terrorist Amrit Mandal, Samrat, who came to the area seeking money and died after clashes with the angry local people.”

Authorities also warned against attempts by a “particular segment” to portray the incident as a communal attack.

Rising Attacks on Hindus In Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddho Christian Oikyo Parishad, the country’s largest minority organization, noted 258 incidents of violence against minorities in the first half of 2025.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her Christmas message, criticized the Yunus administration for targeting minorities:

“It is sad to say that the current ruling group that has seized illegal power is interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own religion. Unspeakable atrocities are being perpetrated against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death.”

Hindu Houses Set On Fire

As the violence grips the country, several houses belonging to the minorities have been set on fire by the mobs. In Raozan, Chittagong, Bangladesh, the homes of two Hindu expatriate families were set ablaze recently, with attackers reportedly locking the residents inside, officials said. Eight people narrowly escaped the fire.

According to reports, this is the sixth arson attack targeting the minority community in the area over five days. Residents reported waking up to smoke filling their homes, but found themselves trapped as the doors were locked from the outside.

“We managed to escape by cutting through the tin roof and bamboo fencing,” one resident said.

BNP Leader Tarique Rahman Speaks About Hindu-Muslim Unity

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who returned to Dhaka after 17 years in exile, appealed for unity and peace, citing the unrest following Sharif Osman Hadi’s murder.

“Whatever political party we belong to, whatever religion we believe in, whether we are non-partisan individuals, all must join hands to maintain law and order.”

Also Read: Tarique Rahman Urges People To Build A ‘Safe And United’ Bangladesh, Voices Concern Over Religious Tensions Ahead Of Elections