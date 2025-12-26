‘Subjected To Unspeakable Torture’: Sheikh Hasina Accuses Yunus Goverment Of Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

On December 25, 2025, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina took advantage of her Christmas address to the nation to lash out at the Muhammad Yunus interim government, portraying it as responsible for large scale violence and serious community disaffection. The ex Prime Minister asserted in her remarkably fierce communication that the government, which she characterized as usurpers of power, had opened the door to horrific attacks on the religious minorities and had destroyed the country’s well known policy of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the various groups. She said that was accompanied by a climate of increasing public discontent and major worries about the escalating violence against the country’s non Muslim communities.

What Did Sheikh Hasina Say About Bangladesh Violence?

Hasina enumerated the various and very grave violations committed against the religious minorities and stated that the situation had become so bad to the extent that acts like ‘burning of religious minorities’ took place, that is to say, the cases of lynching and burning of the bodies of the minority people in the name of blasphemy or in the case of other social tensions. She brought to mind the founding principles of Bangladesh which laid stress on the equal rights and dignity of people belonging to all religions and sadly remarked that the present political scenario had undone a considerable part of the religious liberty and inter religious harmony which had been created by the previous rulers, including her own. Her statements showed how much she was annoyed with the impotence of the provisional government in the matter of controlling mob violence and protecting the weak.

Bangladesh Violence

Owing to the harshest criticism, Hasina nevertheless conveyed festive greetings and invited Bangladeshis to be in the mood of peace, harmony, and goodwill among the different communities during the Christmas season. Hasina’s speech is set against a backdrop of severe political argument and social unrest in Bangladesh, with increasing internal protests and the neighboring countries’ diplomatic worries about the continuing incidents of violence and instability.

Also Read: Tarique Rahman Urges People To Build A ‘Safe And United’ Bangladesh, Voices Concern Over Religious Tensions Ahead Of Elections