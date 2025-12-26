LIVE TV
Big Boost for India-US Ties, US Lawmakers Move Bipartisan Resolution To Deepen Strategic Partnership, Back Free Indo-Pacific

Big Boost for India-US Ties, US Lawmakers Move Bipartisan Resolution To Deepen Strategic Partnership, Back Free Indo-Pacific

US lawmakers Ami Bera and Joe Wilson have introduced a bipartisan resolution reaffirming the long-standing strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi. The measure highlights cooperation across defence, trade, technology, and counterterrorism.

US lawmakers introduce bipartisan resolution backing decades-old India-US strategic partnership across defence, trade, tech and Indo-Pacific. Photo: White House.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 26, 2025 15:17:46 IST

US Representatives Democrat Ami Bera the longest-serving Indian American Member of Congress, and Republican Joe Wilson have introduced a bipartisan resolution recognising the strategic value of the historical partnership between the United States and India, according to the Washington DC Office.

The resolution introduced on Tuesday (local time) underscores decades of deepening cooperation between two of the world’s largest democracies across critical sectors, including defence, technology, trade, counterterrorism, and education.

It also highlights India’s vital role in promoting regional stability, economic growth, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“For more than three decades, it has been the policy of the United States under administrations of Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden to strengthen the strategic partnership with India, recognising its importance to regional stability, democratic governance, economic growth, and shared regional priorities,” states the resolution.

The measure calls for continued cooperation between the United States and India to confront 21st-century challenges–from counterterrorism and cyber threats to emerging technologies, the Washington DC Office noted.

It also recognises the enduring people-to-people ties between the two nations, which continue to be strengthened by the Indian American diaspora.

The resolution has garnered strong bipartisan support with 24 total original cosponsors.

Additional supporters include Representatives Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA); Rich McCormick (R-GA); Deborah Ross (D-NC); Rob Wittman (R-VA); Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ); James Moylan (R-GU); Brad Schneider (D-IL); Young Kim (R-CA); Sanford Bishop (D-GA); Buddy Carter (R-GA); Shri Thanedar (D-MI); David Schweikert (R-AZ); Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL); Michael Baumgartner (R-WA); Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA); Bill Huizenga (R-MI); Brad Sherman (D-CA); Don Bacon (R-NE); Marc Veasey (D-TX); Andy Barr (R-KY); Ed Case (D-HI); and Jay Obernolte (R-CA). 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 2:42 PM IST
Tags: donald trumpUS lawmakersus-congressus-india-relationsWorld news

