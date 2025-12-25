China Hits Back At US’ Pentagon Report, Says India Ties Based On Long-Term Strategic View, Rejects ‘Distortion’

US Pentagon Report: China on Thursday accused the United States of misrepresenting its defence policy, saying Washington was attempting to undermine improving ties between China and India. Responding to a question at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian rejected suggestions that Beijing could use the recent easing of border tensions with India to limit the growth of US-India relations.

Lin said China approaches its relationship with India from a long-term and strategic perspective, stressing that the boundary issue is a bilateral matter. “We oppose any country making judgments on this issue,” he said.

The remarks come after the Pentagon said in a report earlier this week that China was likely to take advantage of reduced tensions along the border to stabilise relations with India and prevent closer cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

Beijing dismissed the assessment, reiterating that border-related matters should be addressed directly between the two neighbouring countries without outside interference.

Background

The report notes that the CCP remains extremely sensitive to perceived threats to its authority, both domestic and external, particularly criticism suggesting it is failing to protect China’s national interests. To reinforce its control, Beijing has labelled dissenting political voices in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as the leadership in Taiwan, as separatist forces allegedly backed by “external actors”, viewing them as direct challenges to party legitimacy.

On the India front, the report highlights developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), noting that in October 2024, Indian leaders announced an agreement with China to disengage from remaining standoff points. The announcement came just days before a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The Xi–Modi meeting is described as the start of monthly high-level engagements, during which both sides discussed border management and broader steps to stabilise ties. These measures included resuming direct flights, easing visa procedures, and expanding exchanges between academics and journalists.

The report suggests China is attempting to leverage reduced border tensions to stabilise relations with India and limit the expansion of US–India strategic ties. However, it adds that New Delhi is likely to remain cautious, with persistent mistrust and unresolved issues expected to constrain the relationship going forward.

(Via Agency Reports)

