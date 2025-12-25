Fatwa Against Asim Munir? Pakistan’s Top Islamic Scholar Declares Lifetime Immunity For Field Marshal Haram, Un-Islamic

Islamists in Pakistan are falling away from Field Marshal Asim Munir. In one such recent development, a senior Islamic scholar associated with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has raised serious religious and moral objections to the lifetime legal immunity granted to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir under the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to a CNN-News18 report quoting sources, senior Islamic cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani of the JUI-F has publicly questioned the legitimacy of providing lifelong legal protection to Pakistan’s top military leadership, describing the move as un-Islamic. According to the report, Usmani said granting such immunity to any individual, including Asim Munir, violates Islamic principles and is therefore “haram” (forbidden).

27th Amendment and Creation of Chief of Defence Forces Post For Asim Munir

On December 27, Asim Munir assumed charge as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), a position created through the 27th Amendment to the 1973 Constitution. The amendment has paved the way for explicit constitutional immunity for Munir, granting him lifelong protection from criminal prosecution or civil proceedings for actions taken while in office.

Under the amendment, such immunity can only be withdrawn if Parliament itself moves to strip it, effectively placing the CDF beyond judicial accountability for acts performed during his tenure.

Religious Objections Within Political Ranks

According to the report, Usmani has argued that Islam does not permit immunity for rulers or military leaders. Citing the Quran and Sunnah, he reportedly stated that no ruler, whether a general, caliph, or civilian leader, is above accountability, and that shielding those in power from legal scrutiny is forbidden in Islam.

Despite being part of Pakistan’s political establishment, several partners within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are reportedly uncomfortable with the sweeping immunity granted to Munir through the amendment.

PDM’s Background and JUI-F’s Exit

The Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed in 2020 as a coalition of major opposition parties to challenge then Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, accusing it of poor governance and economic mismanagement. The alliance was led by Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and included Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with the JUI-F.

However, the JUI-F later exited the alliance. In 2024, the party announced a protest movement, alleging that Pakistan’s elections had been “rigged.”

