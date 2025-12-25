LIVE TV
Home > World > Khaleda Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Exile – Power Play Before Polls? What's His Big Plan

Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Exile – Power Play Before Polls? What’s His Big Plan

BNP leader Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile, landing first in Sylhet before heading to Dhaka. Son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Rahman called it his return to “Bangladesh skies after 6,314 days.”

BNP leader Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile, ahead of February polls, as supporters gather to welcome him. Photo: X.
BNP leader Tarique Rahman returns to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile, ahead of February polls, as supporters gather to welcome him. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 25, 2025 11:06:02 IST

Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Exile – Power Play Before Polls? What’s His Big Plan

BNP leader and son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, has reached Bangladesh after 17 years in exile. Tarique shared an update on his Facebook page saying that he has already reached Sylhet, from where his flight is scheduled to depart for the capital, arriving around noon.

Rahman wrote: “Back in Bangladesh skies after 6,314 days!”

According to The Daily Star, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Rahman made a stopover at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet at around 9:58 am.

Who Is Accompanying Tarique Rahman?

Rahman is travelling with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. The family’s pet cat, Zeebu, is also accompanying them, The Daily Star reported.

As news of his return spread, scores of people gathered on the streets of Dhaka to welcome Rahman, who has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister ahead of the February general elections.

Rahman returned to Bangladesh after2008, when he left the country and began living in London, following multiple criminal convictions, including money laundering and charges linked to an alleged plot to assassinate then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been ousted.

Also Read: US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

Following Hasina’s removal from power last year, Bangladesh courts acquitted Rahman of all charges, effectively clearing the way for his return.

Between September 2008 and late 2025, Rahman lived in what has been described as self-imposed exile in London. Despite his absence, he remained politically active. In December 2009, he was elected Senior Vice Chairman of the BNP at the party’s 5th National Council in Dhaka, leading the party from abroad.

What Are Tarique Rahman’s Plans As The BNP Leader Returns To Bangladesh?

Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting the elections scheduled for next year, positioning the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as the clear frontrunner.

With BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia ailing, Tarique Rahman is widely seen as the party’s primary choice to lead a future government, should the BNP secure a mandate in the polls.

Tarique Rahman’s Return: Full Itinerary

December 25

BNP standing committee members will receive Tarique Rahman at Dhaka airport at noon, BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said at a press conference on Wednesday, as quoted by The Daily Star.

From the airport, Rahman will travel to a reception venue via the July Expressway, also known as the 300-foot road, where he will thank party leaders and activists and address the nation.

He will then visit his ailing mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. From there, Rahman will proceed to his residence in Gulshan-2, travelling via Airport Road and Kakoli Mor, the report added.

December 26

After Juma prayers on Friday, Rahman will visit the grave of his father, former President Zia ur Rehman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Later in the day, the BNP acting chairman will pay tribute at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar, according to Salahuddin Ahmed.

December 27

On Saturday, Rahman will complete formalities related to his Bangladeshi national identity card. It remains unclear whether he will personally visit the Election Commission office, but the BNP has said that all voter registration procedures will be completed the same day.

He will also visit the grave of Osman Hadi, the student leader recently shot dead, at Dhaka University.

Later, Rahman will go to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation to meet those injured during the protests in July last year.

Also Read: Amid Bangladesh Crisis, 21-Year-Old Killed After Petrol Bomb Thrown at Moghbazar Flyover in Dhaka

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 11:06 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman Returns To Bangladesh After 17 Years In Exile – Power Play Before Polls? What’s His Big Plan

