LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

US lawmakers warned Bangladesh’s interim government that banning Awami League and reviving the flawed International Crimes Tribunal could undermine February elections. They urged inclusive, credible democratic processes, respect for human rights, and accountability to restore confidence in state institutions.

US Lawmakers Warn Bangladesh Over Awami League Ban, Urge Free, Fair Elections (Pc: X)
US Lawmakers Warn Bangladesh Over Awami League Ban, Urge Free, Fair Elections (Pc: X)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: December 24, 2025 12:10:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

A group of United States lawmakers on Tuesday warned Bangladesh’s interim administration over its decision to impose a total ban on the Awami League ahead of national elections scheduled in February next year, stating that the move could undermine the prospects of a free and fair poll.

You Might Be Interested In

They also said that reviving the “flawed International Crimes Tribunal” could damage the credibility of the electoral process and called for an inclusive and credible democratic transition.

Bangladesh chief adviser Mohammad Yunus had announced elections in Bangladesh on February 12. 

You Might Be Interested In

The 119th Congress US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs wrote to Yunus. 

The signatories included House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, South and Central Asia Subcommittee Chairman Bill Huizenga, Ranking Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and Congresswoman Julie Johnson.

In the letter, they said that they welcome his (Yunus) willingness to step forward at a moment of national crisis in Bangladesh to lead an interim government ahead of elections in February of next year. 

“It is vital that the interim government work with parties across the political spectrum to create the conditions for free and fair elections that allow the voice of the Bangladeshi people to be expressed peacefully through the ballot box, as well as reforms that restore confidence in the integrity and nonpartisanship of state institutions,” they said. 

They also said that they were concerned that “this cannot happen if the government suspends activities of political parties or again restarts the flawed International Crimes Tribunal”. 

“The Department of State and many other international observers noted that the 2018 and 2024 General Elections were not free or fair. And in a February fact-finding report, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights estimated that security services killed 1,400 people during protests in July and August 2024,” they said referring to last year’s unrest in Bangladesh.

Genuine accountability for these acts and others should model the values of Bangladesh’s democracy, rather than continue a cycle of retaliation. 

They said that freedom of association, as well as the principle of individual rather than collective criminal responsibility, are fundamental human rights. 

“We are concerned that the decision to fully suspend the activity of any one political party, rather than focus on persons determined to have committed crimes or gross violations of human rights through the due process of law, is inconsistent with those principles,” the letter read.   

“We hope your government or an elected successor will revisit this decision. Ultimately, the Bangladeshi people deserve to be able to choose an elected government in a free and fair election in which all political parties can participate so that their voices are represented,” they stressed. 

They also pointed out that Bangladesh is a critical partner for the United States, and “we stand ready to work with you and your government to support both our bilateral relationship and Bangladesh’s democratic transition in the months ahead”.

Bangladesh had recently banned all activities of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League under a revised Anti-Terrorism Act, pending the completion of trials against the party’s leaders and activists by the International Crimes Tribunal.

Also Read: Canada Horror: Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered By Partner Abdul Ghafoori; What We Know About The Suspect

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Awami League banBangladesh elections 2026democratic transitionfree and fair electionshuman rights BangladeshInternational Crimes TribunalUS lawmakers warning

RELATED News

Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

Epstein Files: From Trump’s Private Jet Flights To Rape Allegations, Timeline Of What Happened On Disgraced Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

US Scraps H-1B Visa Lottery: Who Gets Priority And Who Faces Setbacks – All We Know

Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

LATEST NEWS

BNI Greater Surat brings sports and social cause together in Surat

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Rohit Verma Reopens Juhu Store With Renewed Creative Fire

Who Is Nazia Elahi Khan? BJP Leader’s IndiGo Harassment Claims, Controversial Remarks Ignite Major Row

Hrithik Roshan Steals The Spotlight Dancing With Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan To Ishq Tera Tadpave At Cousin’s Wedding; Video Goes Viral

After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Shocks Fans, Confirms Chris Evans’ Epic Return As Steve Rogers In MCU

Jeera, Ajwain & Saunf Water: Health Benefits You Didn’t Know

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls
US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls
US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls
US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

QUICK LINKS