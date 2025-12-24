LIVE TV
Canada Horror: Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered By Partner Abdul Ghafoori; What We Know About The Suspect

Indian Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered: A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found dead in Toronto, prompting police to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect believed to have been personally known to her. Authorities identified the victim as Himanshi Khurana, a Toronto resident.

Canada Horror: Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered By Partner Abdul Ghafoori; What We Know About The Suspect (Picture Credits: X)
Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 24, 2025 12:03:25 IST

Indian Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered: A 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found dead in Toronto, prompting police to issue a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect believed to have been personally known to her. Authorities identified the victim as Himanshi Khurana, a Toronto resident.

Police are searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, in connection with the killing. Investigators have indicated that the case appears to involve intimate partner violence, according to official statements cited by the media.

Police Responded To Missing Person Call

Toronto Police said officers were first alerted late Friday night after receiving a report about a missing woman. According to police, the call came in at approximately 10:41 pm on Friday, December 19, 2025, from the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area.

The search continued through the night. Early the next morning, at around 6:30 am on Saturday, December 20, 2025, officers located the woman deceased inside a residence. Police confirmed that the death was being treated as a homicide.

Who Is Abdul Ghafoori?

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were acquainted, though further details about their relationship have not been disclosed publicly. Abdul Ghafoori is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder. Police have urged anyone with information on Ghafoori’s whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:01 PM IST
