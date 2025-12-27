Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

It seems that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made an unofficial inquiry regarding VVS Laxman, the former Indian batting star, to find out his willingness to take over the Test coaching of India, which implies that the current head coach Gautam Gambhir’s long term future may not be so certain after the South African team’s home series whitewash of India.

BCCI On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach

The contact with Laxman, who at present is very satisfied with his position as the Head of Cricket at the Center of Excellence of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, indicates that there have been talks within the board about a possible change in leadership due to the unpleasing performance in the longest format of the game. Gambhir, the renowned ex India batsman, has achieved considerable success with the national team in limited overs formats, the ICC, and ACC trophies being among the most significant achievements of his coaching career.

India vs South Africa Test Series

Nonetheless, his performance in Test cricket has been called into question, with the loss of the home Test series against South Africa at 0-2 as one of the major factors that spurred the demand for a change of coach. Notwithstanding this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to withdraw their support to Gambhir and to remind that his contract goes on till the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in 2027, however, the board could look into the possibility of a change based on India’s performance in the upcoming tournaments like the T20 World Cup. The issue of whether Gambhir is still the right person to govern the Test team has not been clarified yet in the circles of Indian cricket.

BCCI’s ‘Informal’ Contact With VVS Laxman

The BCCI seems to be considering through the ‘informal’ contact with Laxman the different options very silently while keeping the coaching staff unchanged for the time being. Laxman who is a notable ex-Test batsman and great player in India’s golden age was said to have refused to go out of his current administrative and developmental role. The uncertainty regarding the Test coach of India highlights a state of transition and assessment for the longest format of cricket in India amid the imminent matches and increasing public and media scrutiny.

Also Read: India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour