LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

As per the report, there are still some strong personalities on the board who have not yet come to an agreement on whether Gautam Gambhir is the right man to guide the Test team through the remaining nine games of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, where India is now positioned at the sixth spot.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 27, 2025 22:22:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

It seems that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made an unofficial inquiry regarding VVS Laxman, the former Indian batting star, to find out his willingness to take over the Test coaching of India, which implies that the current head coach Gautam Gambhir’s long term future may not be so certain after the South African team’s home series whitewash of India.

You Might Be Interested In

BCCI On Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach 

The contact with Laxman, who at present is very satisfied with his position as the Head of Cricket at the Center of Excellence of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, indicates that there have been talks within the board about a possible change in leadership due to the unpleasing performance in the longest format of the game. Gambhir, the renowned ex India batsman, has achieved considerable success with the national team in limited overs formats, the ICC, and ACC trophies being among the most significant achievements of his coaching career.

India vs South Africa Test Series

Nonetheless, his performance in Test cricket has been called into question, with the loss of the home Test series against South Africa at 0-2 as one of the major factors that spurred the demand for a change of coach. Notwithstanding this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to withdraw their support to Gambhir and to remind that his contract goes on till the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in 2027, however, the board could look into the possibility of a change based on India’s performance in the upcoming tournaments like the T20 World Cup. The issue of whether Gambhir is still the right person to govern the Test team has not been clarified yet in the circles of Indian cricket.

You Might Be Interested In

BCCI’s ‘Informal’ Contact With VVS Laxman

The BCCI seems to be considering through the ‘informal’ contact with Laxman the different options very silently while keeping the coaching staff unchanged for the time being. Laxman who is a notable ex-Test batsman and great player in India’s golden age was said to have refused to go out of his current administrative and developmental role. The uncertainty regarding the Test coach of India highlights a state of transition and assessment for the longest format of cricket in India amid the imminent matches and increasing public and media scrutiny.

Also Read: India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 10:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bcciBCCI VVS Laxmangautam gambhirGautam Gambhir test coachIndia Test coachVVS Laxman Test coach

RELATED News

‘Not Ideal’: Ben Stokes Blasts MCG Pitch After 2-Day Ashes Boxing Day Test, ‘Hell Would’ve Broken Loose’

Ujjain Religious Leaders Threaten IPL Disruption Over Bangladesh Player’s Participation In The Tournament

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals Coach Who Passed Away After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

LATEST NEWS

Attacks On Hindus Continue In Bangladesh As Politics Heats Up Ahead Of Contentious Feb polls

7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan Again, Second Strong Quake in Three Days

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

Meet Mora Namdar: The Iranian-American Lawyer And Salon Owner Who Will Decide On Foreign Visas

15 Killed, 19 Injured As Passenger Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Western Guatemala

Meet Esther Hnamte: The 9-Year-Old PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardee, India’s Youngest Singing Sensation

Assam Draft Electoral Rolls Released: Over 10.56 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List Ahead Of Assembly Polls- Check Details Inside

War Of Words Erupts Between DK Shivakumar And Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Alleges Bulldozer Raj, Karnataka Dy CM Fires Back

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Zaima Rahman To Enter Bangladesh Politics? All About BNP Chief Tarique Rahman’s Daughter And What It Means For Dhaka’s Power Play

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash
Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash
Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash
Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

QUICK LINKS