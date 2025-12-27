LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour

BCCI announced India U-19 squads for the 2026 World Cup and South Africa tour. Ayush Mhatre will lead India at the World Cup, while 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi captains the South Africa series due to injuries.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes charge for the South Africa tour. (Photo: X/@SDhawan25)
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi takes charge for the South Africa tour. (Photo: X/@SDhawan25)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 27, 2025 21:03:45 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced India’s Under-19 squads for the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2026 and the three-match one-day series against South Africa. Ayush Mhatre has been named captain for the World Cup, while 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will lead the side during the South Africa tour in Mhatre’s absence.

Ayush Mhatre to Captain India at U-19 World Cup 2026

Ayush Mhatre will resume captaincy duties at the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15, with the final set for February 6. Mhatre, however, will miss the South Africa tour after sustaining a wrist injury and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for rehabilitation before the global tournament.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Lead India U-19 in South Africa

With Mhatre sidelined, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been elevated to captain the India U-19 side for the South Africa tour. At just 14 years old, Suryavanshi’s appointment marks a rare leadership milestone in Indian junior cricket. Aaron George has been named vice-captain for the series.

Vihaan Malhotra Also Ruled Out of South Africa Tour

Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra will also miss the South Africa series due to a wrist injury. Like Mhatre, Malhotra will undergo injury management at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is expected to rejoin the squad in time for the U-19 World Cup.

South Africa U-19 Series Schedule and Venue

India U-19 will tour South Africa for a three-match one-day series from January 3 to 7, with all matches scheduled to be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The series comes shortly after India’s runners-up finish at the U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE, where they lost the final to Pakistan.

India’s Group and Fixtures at U-19 World Cup 2026

Five-time champions India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh. The tournament will feature 16 teams, followed by the Super Six stage, semi-finals and the final in Harare.

India will begin their campaign against USA on January 15 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and New Zealand on January 24.

India U-19 Squad for South Africa Tour

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar

India U-19 Squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2026

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 9:03 PM IST
Tags: Ayush MhatreBCCI U19 squadhome-hero-pos-5India U-19 World Cup 2026 squadvaibhav suryavanshi

