Home > Bihar Elections > Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Bihar is witnessing an unexpected political twist as BJP emerges as the largest party. A now-deleted JD(U) post claims Nitish Kumar as next CM. Speculation intensifies over Bihar’s leadership.

BJP leads in Bihar elections; deleted JD(U) post sparks debate over Nitish Kumar’s CM prospects and post-poll alliances. Photo: ANI, X.
BJP leads in Bihar elections; deleted JD(U) post sparks debate over Nitish Kumar’s CM prospects and post-poll alliances. Photo: ANI, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 14, 2025 15:31:03 IST

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Bihar is witnessing unusual things as Election Commission trends show the BJP emerging as the largest party in the assembly elections. However, what is surprising many is a now-deleted social media post by the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) claiming Nitish Kumar as Bihar’s next Chief Minister. The post published on X on Friday and quickly removed has reignited speculation about the veteran leader’s political future. 

Before Polls BJP Supported Nitish Kumar As Bihar CM 

Before the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emphasized that it was contesting the polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership but had not formally declared whether the JD(U) supremo, aiming for a record 10th term, would retain the top post.

“Unprecedented and unmatched. Nitish Kumar was, is, and will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar,” the JD(U) tweeted before deleting the message within minutes.

Adding to the buzz, posters and billboards declaring “25 se 30, phir se Nitish” appeared across Patna on Friday, signalling strong support for the 74-year-old leader.

BJP’s Strong Performance Fuels Speculation On Next Chief Minister

The BJP’s strong showing in the elections, emerging as the single largest party, has intensified speculation over the leadership question. While the JD(U) delivered a solid performance, it could not match the BJP’s seat tally, prompting discussions about possible post-poll arrangements.

Political observers note that the BJP may consider placing one of its leaders as Chief Minister, following a precedent similar to Maharashtra in 2024. In that state, despite contesting the polls with Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde as the CM face, the party ultimately installed Devendra Fadnavis after asserting its dominance.

In Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister and opposition leader, is being discussed as a potential contender for the top post. Chaudhary is recognised for his organisational acumen and extensive experience in state politics.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 3:31 PM IST
Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

QUICK LINKS