Tejashwi Yadav’s First Message For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Massive Setback For Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav’s reaction: As Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for a fifth consecutive term, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended his congratulations to the newly formed NDA government. He expressed hope that the administration would meet the expectations of the people and deliver meaningful progress.

Posting on X shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Tejashwi wrote, “Hearty congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking the oath as the chief minister of Bihar. Heartiest wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who were sworn in as members of the council of ministers.”

He further added, “I hope that the new government will live up to the aspirations and expectations of responsible citizens, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative change to the lives of the people of Bihar.”

आदरणीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। मंत्रिपरिषद् के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ लेने वाले बिहार सरकार के सभी मंत्रियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आशा है नई सरकार जिम्मेदारीपूर्ण लोगों की आशाओं और अपेक्षाओं पर खरा उतर अपने वादों एवं घोषणाओं को… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 20, 2025







Nitish Kumar Begins Historic Fifth Term

Nitish Kumar’s oath marked a milestone in Bihar’s political history—his fifth consecutive term and the tenth time he has been sworn in as chief minister, making him the state’s longest-serving leader.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and senior NDA figures. Along with the top leadership, 18 cabinet ministers were inducted into the new government.

RJD Reacts To Poll Defeat

Following its major electoral setback, the Rashtriya Janata Dal struck a philosophical note, acknowledging the outcome while reaffirming its commitment to public service.

The party wrote on X, “Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor. It will continue to raise their voice among the poor.”

