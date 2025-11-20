Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: PM Modi’s Gamcha Moment Grabs Spotlight Yet Again

PM Modi’s Gamcha Moment: The recent ceremony where Nitish Kumar took an oath of office as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10 times was very important politically but more than that it was Modi’s small but strong gesture that really made his point across the whole nation. The moment when the PM was not only present but also actively waving the Gamcha became such a hit that it could not be missed.

NDA leaders congregated at the historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna and the picture of PM whom even the camera could not miss, was heard saying ‘what an event it is!’ It was a mere gesture, but in a way it went beyond and was culturally stamped by the locals which made it very hard for the Bihar government to part during their communication with the people.

The day of the alliance’s victory marked by this incident was thus doubly symbolized at the same time as the enactment of a new political front, the newly formed Bihar government having been strengthened by this support.

Symbolism of the Gamcha: Local Pride and Political Resonance

Gamcha, which is typically a light-coloured fabric with a printed border, has a very strong cultural significance in Bihar and eastern India, as it depicts everyday life, work and local character. By very visibly wearing and waving this item, PM Modi did a very important thing he played a regional diplomacy masterstroke by mixing cultures. Soon after this, the image was spread all over the social media and the phrase “Modi Ka Gamcha” became a trending topic.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks the people of Bihar with his signature 'gamchha' wave at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. NDA returned to power in Bihar with 202 out of 243 seats in the state Assembly elections. (Source: DD News)







This act was very much appreciated by NDA supporters and it was considered a sign of the Prime Minister’s respect for Bihari culture and his readiness to take on the local persona. It can be said that this non-verbal communication was as powerful as any political speech, showing a down-to-earth and festive image of the alliance’s victory and future governance.

The Tenth Swearing-In and Grand Alliance Unity

The ceremony itself was paramount because of its enormous size and the presence of a very important group from the Centre. Nitish Kumar’s unprecedented tenth oath-taking at the huge Gandhi Maidan, a place that can hold great public events, in contrast to the smaller Raj Bhavan that was used in recent quiet ceremonies was a clear gesture of political revival and people’s trust.

The presence of PM Modi along with Union Ministers like Amit Shah and several NDA Chief Ministers gave a very strong audio-visual picture of the strategy being united and the central government giving very strong support to the new Bihar government.

This show of force was primarily meant to communicate that the NDA, after getting a huge mandate of 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, is committed to an aggressive and shared development agenda for the state, with the BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

