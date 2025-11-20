LIVE TV
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today: Check The Guest List Of This Historic Swearing In Ceremony

The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event will be a sure sign and moreover, make the occasion very obvious.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 20, 2025 04:46:42 IST

Nitish Kumar’s historic tenth swearing in ceremony on November 20 at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, is expected to have a plethora of senior NDA and national political leaders which will be the biggest event of the month. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event will be a sure sign and moreover, make the occasion very obvious. Simultaneously, besides Home Minister Amit Shah, other central leaders such as Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan are also coming to the event as the ones to come to the ceremony.

The alliance’s unity has not only been shown through the gathering of NDA state leaders and the chief ministers of the allied states but also through the presence of the dignitaries such as the CM of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his son the IT minister Nara Lokesh who will also be in Patna to participate in the ceremony. It is also reported that besides them, state CMs and deputy CMs from NDA ruled states are likely to be present, thereby making this oath-taking event politically significant.

Talking about family ties, Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar is sure to be there for the function, and the NDA’s main leaders like BJP President J.P. Nadda, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya, plus a few other union ministers are also expected to be present. The Bihar BJP has also planned for a big public gathering of about 2–3 lakh people at Gandhi Maidan.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for Record 10th Time? When, Where, and How to Watch the Mega Event Live

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 4:46 AM IST
