Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for Record 10th Time? When, Where, and How to Watch the Mega Event Live

Published: November 19, 2025 12:13:57 IST

Nitish Kumar is ready to take an oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time in a row, which would be a new record. The official ceremony for his swearing-in will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Gandhi Maidan, Patna. This will be yet another, or just the 10th episode, in his extensive political career, and will prove his political might over Bihar once again. Check all kinds of event details here:

 

Event Details

When:

The ceremony is all set for Thursday, i.e., November 20, 2025. As per the reports, officials expect the program to start somewhere around 11:30 a.m.

Where:

This grand event will take place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. This is one of Bihar’s iconic public grounds, where extensive security measures are undertaken for high-profile attendees.

Attendees:

As per the reports till now, a huge number of high-profile National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are in attendance. Not only NDA leaders but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers from a number of BJP-ruled states are also expected to attend. This is one of the main events that will be a major political event.

 

How to Watch Live

The Oat-taking ceremony will be broadcast extensively across all types of media.

Television:

All kinds of major national and regional news channels will be on air during the event live.

Online Streaming:

Watch live coverage on:

  • India News Live TV (YouTube)

  • India news (website)

  • NewsX (YouTube)

  • NewsX (Website)

  • Inkhabar 

  • The Daily Guardian 

Due to heightened security, access to Gandhi Maidan for the public will remain restricted until November 20. Fans should consider watching the full live event on TV or online.

