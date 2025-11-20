Bihar Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers From BJP, JD(U) & Other NDA Partners In The New Nitish Kumar Government

Bihar Ministers List 2025: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time on Thursday during a grand ceremony at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. The event marked the formation of the new NDA government with 18 cabinet ministers and two Deputy Chief Ministers taking oath alongside him.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, as the current Bihar Assembly’s term ends on November 22. His resignation formally paved the way for the constitution of the 18th Bihar Assembly, which will function following the swearing-in of the new cabinet.

Full List Of Ministers Sworn In

The newly inducted cabinet includes members from both JD(U) and the BJP. The leaders who took oath are:

Samrat Choudhary (BJP)

Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP)

Dilip Jaiswal (BJP)

Mangal Pandey (BJP)

Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

Shrawan Kumar (JDU)

Ashok Chaudhary (JDU)

Leshi Singh (JDU)

Madan Sahni (JDU)

Sunil Kumar (JDU)

Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP)

Santosh Suman (BJP)

Nitin Nabin (BJP)

Top Leaders Attend Grand Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony saw the presence of several national figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda. Chief Ministers from various states—Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, also attended the event.

Assembly Session From November 26

A three-day session of the newly formed assembly will begin on November 26, during which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected and newly elected MLAs will take oath.

The NDA returned to power in Bihar with a strong mandate, securing 202 out of 243 seats. The BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM(S) 5, and the RLM 4 seats.

