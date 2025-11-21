LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > RJD Shares Video Of Nitish Kumar Trying To Touch PM Modi’s Feet At Patna Airport, Sparks Political Buzz

This is not the first time a thing has happened, similar attempts made by Nitish Kumar were publicly before, including at an event in Darrbhanga.

(Image Credit: Narendra Modi via X)
(Image Credit: Narendra Modi via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 21, 2025 01:00:03 IST

At Patna Airport, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to bow down himself in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter was leaving. Kumar, a bit emotionally charged after being sworn in for the 10th time, called Modi with his hands folded and tried to present a very respectful gesture, which was a symbolic act very much influenced by Indian culture. But the Prime Minister instead of letting the incident unfold went quickly and firmly and stopped Kumar by holding his hands and having a quick talk with him.

RJD Shares Video Of Nitish Kumar Trying To Touch PM Modi’s Feet At Patna Airport

A video of the incident has been made and it has since been the topic of wide discussions on various social media platforms and in political circles. Nitish’s gesture was interpreted by many as an expression of humility and loyalty toward Modi, whereas others saw a political game and cited the ruling NDA composing of different factions with different powers interpreting it differently as a reason for the ruling NDA portraying each faction differently as a reason for the ruling NDA portraying each faction differently. This is not the first time a thing has happened, similar attempts made by Nitish were publicly before, including at an event in Darrbhanga. On those occasions, too, the PM intervened with a handshake rather than letting the full ritual happen.



How Did PM Modi React?

The airport incident is politically timed just right Nitish Kumar had just taken the oath of Chief Minister once again, signaling a continued alliance with his partners in the NDA. Critics contend the gesture highlights Nitish’s subservience, while supporters portray it as true respect grounded in personal and cultural values. The viral video has sparked a renewed discussion on political performativity and humility posing the question whether such acts are spontaneous or if they are meticulously scripted in Indian politics.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 1:00 AM IST
