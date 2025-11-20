Nitish Kumar’s Bihar Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony Today: Who Will Be The Deputy Chief Minister?

The new Bihar cabinet, which has been a subject of continuous speculation, is all set for the launch today, and the seasoned politician Nitish Kumar will be administering the oath to himself as the Chief Minister for the tenth time in an unprecedented manner. While his return to power is almost certain, what is being discussed most is the question of who will be the Deputy Chief Ministers, which is still undecided and is the result of the strained communication between the NDA partners.

The names of Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from BJP, plus Mangal Pandey, are circulating in the media as the deputies CM presuming candidates. These likely appointments symbolize the NDA’s strategy to cater to caste and regional interests, which has been pinpointed as a fundamental cause of the power sharing talks. Concurrently, there is a fight for power within JD(U) party heads are supporting the idea that the dual CM approach will not accomplish the desired political outcome.

Besides the deputy CM contenders, there is a mad scramble for the upper echelon of government positions in the new administration. The Speaker is another area of conflict where these party claims are equal and thereby disputing their rights to the post equally. The swearing in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna is going to be really pompous, with Nitish Kumar surrounded by about 20 ministers. While the NDA is settling its membership, the questions regarding the distribution of the key positions and the stability of the new Bihar government and its diversity in terms of representation will be raised.

