Will Prashant Kishor Leave Politics After Jan Suraaj’s Disastrous Performance In Bihar Elections 2025?

Emerging trends in the Bihar Assembly election results 2025 suggest that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj party (JSP) failed to make a big impact in Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Reflecting on the early trends, Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson Pavan K Varma on Friday said that the party would undertake a “serious review” of its performance.

What had the exit polls predicted?

Almost all exit polls had suggested that Jan Suraaj Party would struggle to win even a single seat. A few surveys gave the party a maximum of up to five seats, while some projected zero. Despite this, Prashant Kishor had maintained confidence, saying the people of Bihar would vote beyond caste and religion to build the foundation of a “good society”.

People’s Pulse predicted 133–159 seats for the NDA, 75–101 for the Mahagathbandhan and 0–5 for JSP.

People’s Insight estimated 133–148 seats for NDA, 87–102 for Mahagathbandhan, 0–2 for JSP and 3–6 for independents.

The JVC survey forecast 135–150 seats for NDA, 88–103 for Mahagathbandhan and 0–1 seat for JSP.

DVC Research predicted that the Prashant Kishor-led party could secure between two and four seats.

What Prashant Kishor had said earlier?

Prashant Kishor, who entered politics aiming to become Bihar’s third major force, now faces a tough test. He had claimed that Jan Suraaj would either win fewer than 10 seats or more than 155. He even said he would quit politics if his prediction proved wrong. However, as per Election Commission trends, the party’s performance remained very poor.

On the other hand, the NDA seemed to be heading for a comfortable majority. Nitish Kumar appeared on track to return as Chief Minister once again. His party and the BJP were locked in a close contest to become the single largest party, frequently overtaking each other by a seat or two.

