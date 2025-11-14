Chirag Paswan Emerges As Strong Force, Strategy Pays Off To Give NDA Major Boost In Bihar Elections

Bihar vote counting is underway, with the Election Commission of India showing that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course for a decisive victory. Early trends suggest that the opposition INDIA bloc, dominated by the RJD and Congress, trails significantly. Among NDA partners, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has emerged as a standout performer, leading in 20 of the 29 seats it contested – as of 12:20 pm.

Chirag Paswan’s Momentum Continues

LJP president Chirag Paswan’s political profile is on the rise. Earlier in 2024, his party won all five seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections. In this year’s election, Paswan appears to have successfully carried that momentum.

Chirag has been hailed for his focused strategy in the Bihar elections and for contesting a limited number of seats. Political analysts have highlighted his high-intensity, targeted campaign, bolstering the party’s own tally and also strengthening the NDA’s overall performance.

Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister?

Chirag Paswan’s Influence Extends Beyond Dalit Voter Base?

Political analysts say that Paswan’s influence extends beyond his core Dalit voter base. Exit polls and early trend analyses show the effectiveness of his candidate selection strategy, which prioritized cross-caste appeal. Candidates included representatives from upper castes, Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), and women, broadening the LJP’s footprint.

Paswan’s campaign combined emotional outreach, invoking the legacy of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, with a strong emphasis on development and youth employment, positioning him as a next-generation leader in Bihar politics.

Strengthening the NDA in Key Regions

The LJP’s success has played a critical role in the NDA’s social arithmetic. While BJP and JD(U) consolidated their traditional vote banks, the LJP effectively targeted Dalit and EBC pockets where the RJD historically had influence. The party’s performance has been particularly notable in central and western Bihar, where it has built strong local networks.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Chirag Paswan remarked, “My main idea in the election was to make the BJP stronger. I am happy with the impact I have had in this election.”

Also Read: Bihar Elections Result 2025: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies