Bihar Elections Result 2025: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies

The initial results of the Bihar Elections 2025 brought the VIP, ally of the opposition Mahagathbandhan, to the limelight in those places where the Nishad/boat men (Mallah, Kewat, Kashyap) communities are dominant. The VIP’s capacity to switch votes was said to be ‘yet to be tested,’ while the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP and JD(U) went all out to hold on to these importantriver belt seats. The early trends in these VIP influenced areas were showing close fights, but the exact numbers of the VIP candidates’ lead or trail were not disclosed in the available snapshot.

Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies In Bihar Election Results 2025

JD(U)’s Anant Kumar Singh leads in Mokama, Maithili Thakur reportedly leading from Alinagar, Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing from the Mahua constituency, Among VIP ally seats, there was a focus on how far the NDA had gone in their strongholds against opposition incursion. The NDA was said to have already taken more than 100 seats at the first trends, thus increasing its advantage over the Mahagathbandhan. At the same time, the RJD (the biggest partner in the Mahagathbandhan) was slightly ahead of the BJP in some vital areas, which not only indicated the presence of tension among the voters of both alliances but also made the VIP supported seats a battleground. For instance, in Mokama, the JD(U)’s strongman was winning against the RJD’s candidate, thus showing the NDA’s ability to hold off opposition in a competitive area.

Bihar election result 2025

To sum up, the early counting of votes for the VIP party in its constituencies was still very much up in the air. The party’s ability to win over the Nishad community was of utmost importance for the Mahagathbandhan’s success, and the NDA was trying to block that along with other measures. The overall trend, the NDA early lead was still good and this indirectly indicated that the VIP allied seats would need really strong individual performances to turn the scale. Thus, as the counting went on, the areas where VIP’s main voters resided turned into battlefields their results would probably be indicators of the situation whether the Mahagathbandhan could successfully defeat the NDA or would still be in a weak position.

Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister?