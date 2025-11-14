Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan; Who Will Become The Next Chief Minister?

With Bihar awaiting the results of the 2025 Assembly election on Friday, the big question governing political chatter is: Who will take the Chief Minister’s chair, Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav? Though most exit polls have projected an easy victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance, many seem to point towards a nail-biting contest for the top post of the state.

NDA Set for Majority, But Tejashwi Yadav Tops CM Popularity Charts

At least nine exit polls have predicted a majority for the NDA in the two-phase Bihar polls held on November 6 and 11.

However, according to various survey agencies, the most preferred chief ministerial face happens to be RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

According to the People’s Pulse exit poll:

Tejashwi Yadav: 32%

Nitish Kumar: 30%

Chirag Paswan: 8%

Prashant Kishor: 8%

This is a striking outcome considering that the NDA is ahead in most seat projections. People’s Pulse predicts:

NDA: 133–159 seats

Mahagathbandhan: 75–101 seats

Jan Suraaj Party: 0–5 seats

Other pollsters, including Axis My India, also show Tejashwi outperforming Nitish Kumar in popularity ratings.

Mahagathbandhan’s Pitch: Anti-Incumbency and Jobs

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, also comprising the Congress and the Left parties, has been aggressively campaigning on issues of unemployment, governance failures, and anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar’s almost two-decade-long tenure. Though seat projections indicate a trailing opposition, the personal approval rating of Tejashwi Yadav remains remarkably high.

NDA Names Nitish Kumar as CM Face, Denies Reports of Change in Leadership

Despite much debate on Nitish Kumar’s health and declining popularity, NDA has repeatedly said that Nitish Kumar is its undisputed CM face.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated this while campaigning:

“Prime Minister Modi has said it in clear terms we don’t have a vacancy. Our CM face is Nitish Kumar.”

Pradhan dismissed speculation of a rift among Kushwaha leaders, claiming that the community is united behind the NDA.

He also asked why the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have not announced Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate of Mahagathbandhan.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj: Small Numbers, Big Statements

While the exit polls predict 0–5 seats for Prashant Kishor’s newly formed Jan Suraaj Party, the former political strategist continues to challenge the BJP’s state-level prospects.

Kishor argued that the BJP “cannot stand on its own feet in Bihar” without a strong local face. He claimed that the party is unlikely to cross 60–70 seats independently, referring to its performance in the 2015 elections.

Who will form government in Bihar?

With Nitish Kumar predicted to lead the NDA to victory and Tejashwi Yadav topping popularity charts, the results of the 2025 Bihar election have set the stage for a dramatic verdict.

While the political equations seem to be loaded in favour of the ruling alliance, the findings of the exit polls underscore an emerging appetite for leadership change.

All eyes now turn to November 14, when the final results will determine whether Bihar opts for continuity under Nitish Kumar or backs Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition’s most visible challenger.

Where Chirag Paswan Stands in the CM Conversation

While speculation is rife over potential contenders for Bihar’s top post, Chirag Paswan is one such name that figures in the list but has not declared his CM candidature as yet. The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief has emerged as one of the most influential young leaders in the state, yet he has not formally projected himself as a Chief Ministerial candidate.

As the dust settles on the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, exit polls seem to indicate that LJP (RV) may indeed see a meteoric rise, with Paswan’s party outperforming expectations and helping to strengthen the NDA’s overall tally. A performance on these lines, if reflected in actual results, would finally seal Paswan’s growing political heft within the alliance.

A vital leitmotif this election has been Chirag’s trajectory from the 2020 fallout to renewed bonhomie with Nitish Kumar. His praise for Nitish as “necessity for Bihar” and the CM’s Chhath visit to his residence have showcased a restored and strategically beneficial partnership. Political observers say this visible camaraderie could turn out to be a major plus for the NDA coalition.

What’s next for Chirag Paswan?

If NDA gets a comfortable majority, says analysts, Chirag Paswan is going to be one of the biggest kingmakers. With popularity on the rise and strong caste backing, he is likely to demand a major power-sharing role, perhaps as Deputy Chief Minister. At 43, the “Yuva Bihari” seems to position himself as a youth icon and a future face in Bihar’s leadership landscape, blending charisma with strategic coalition politics.

