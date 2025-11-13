Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: NDA (00) VS IND (00), BJP (00), RJD (00)- Countdown To Verdict: Power Plays, Political Showdowns, Young Stars, Veteran Leaders, Family Drama All In Power-Packed Bihar!

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, held on November 6 and 11 with a historic 67% voter turnout, have turned into a high-stakes political drama. The Yadav family feud (Tejashwi & Tej Pratap), Nitish Kumar’s enduring influence, and rising young leaders are shaping this epic showdown.

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Bihar elections are never just elections, they’re full-blown political dramas with more twists than a daily soap! Historically, this state has been a playground for family dynasties, where power often runs in the blood. The Yadav clan has long held the limelight, while Nitish Kumar has played the savvy veteran, building alliances and keeping his hold tight.

This time, though, the plot has thickened. The Lalu family feud is giving viewers a front-row seat to sibling rivalry at its finest. Tejashwi and Tej Pratap have carved out their own fan clubs, while Prashant Kishor keeps popping up as the strategist-extraordinaire behind the scenes. On the NDA side, leaders like Chirag Paswan and cultural icons like Maithili Thakur have added fresh faces and fan-favourite charm to the mix.

With nearly 67% voter turnout, historic rivalries, and new influencers shaking up old loyalties, tomorrow’s counting isn’t just about numbers, it’s Bihar’s own political blockbuster, and we’re all here for the drama.

As we move forward, NewsX will bring you minute-to-minute updates and all the drama you shouldn’t miss in this high-stakes, most complicated, and controversial political showdown. Grab your popcorn!