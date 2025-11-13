Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: NDA (00) VS IND (00), BJP (00), RJD (00)- Countdown To Verdict: Power Plays, Political Showdowns, Young Stars, Veteran Leaders, Family Drama All In Power-Packed Bihar!

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, held on November 6 and 11 with a historic 67% voter turnout, have turned into a high-stakes political drama. The Yadav family feud (Tejashwi & Tej Pratap), Nitish Kumar’s enduring influence, and rising young leaders are shaping this epic showdown.
Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Bihar elections are never just elections, they’re full-blown political dramas with more twists than a daily soap! Historically, this state has been a playground for family dynasties, where power often runs in the blood. The Yadav clan has long held the limelight, while Nitish Kumar has played the savvy veteran, building alliances and keeping his hold tight.
This time, though, the plot has thickened. The Lalu family feud is giving viewers a front-row seat to sibling rivalry at its finest. Tejashwi and Tej Pratap have carved out their own fan clubs, while Prashant Kishor keeps popping up as the strategist-extraordinaire behind the scenes. On the NDA side, leaders like Chirag Paswan and cultural icons like Maithili Thakur have added fresh faces and fan-favourite charm to the mix.
With nearly 67% voter turnout, historic rivalries, and new influencers shaking up old loyalties, tomorrow’s counting isn’t just about numbers, it’s Bihar’s own political blockbuster, and we’re all here for the drama.
As we move forward, NewsX will bring you minute-to-minute updates and all the drama you shouldn’t miss in this high-stakes, most complicated, and controversial political showdown. Grab your popcorn!
As Bihar waits with bated breath, exit polls hint at a comfortable NDA win, though the opposition warns predictions can be tricky. Preparations for vote counting are in full swing across 46 centers in 38 districts, with tight security ensuring a smooth process.
Counting kicks off at 8:00 AM on November 14, and every vote will count in this nail-biting showdown.
Curious about real-time updates?
The official results will be streamed live on the ECI website, giving voters and political watchers a front-row seat to Bihar’s most dramatic electoral finale yet.
The NDA is back in the ring with Nitish Kumar leading JD(U), BJP, LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM—an alliance built to hold ground and flex political muscle. On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA Bloc), led by Tejashwi Yadav, brings together RJD, Congress, and Left parties, hoping to stage a comeback with youthful energy and legacy power. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is the new kid on the block—full of strategy but expected to make only a small dent. With seasoned veterans and ambitious young leaders clashing, Bihar is set for an electoral spectacle like no other. ...
The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 was held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with voters turning out in record numbers. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, and results will be declared the same day. The state has 243 assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 122 to form a government. This election saw a historic voter turnout of nearly 67%, reflecting the high public engagement. With intense rivalries, family feuds, and emerging young leaders, Bihar is set for a high-stakes political showdown that will capture national attention.