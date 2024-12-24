Who Was Rohan Mirchandani? Epigamia Co-Founder’s Sudden Death Shocks Start-Up Community

Rohan Mirchandani, the visionary co-founder of Epigamia, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of innovation in India’s dairy industry. Known for transforming Drums Food International into a $160 million brand, he partnered with Deepika Padukone to elevate Epigamia’s appeal. His journey and contributions remain an inspiration to the start-up ecosystem.

Rohan Mirchandani, the visionary co-founder of the popular yogurt brand Epigamia, passed away on December 23, 2024, at the age of 42. His family confirmed that his death was due to cardiac arrest. The sudden passing of Mirchandani has left the young business and start-up community in shock. He was known for his transformative journey in the food and beverage industry, turning Epigamia into a household name. His untimely death has prompted tributes from his colleagues, the start-up ecosystem, and the public who admired his entrepreneurial spirit.

Who Was Rohan Mirchandani?

Rohan Mirchandani, an alumnus of NYU Stern and The Wharton School, co-founded Drums Food International in 2013. His entrepreneurial journey began with the vision to create a brand that would redefine dairy products in India. Under his leadership, the company rapidly grew from a small start-up into a $160 million business. Epigamia, a brand that Mirchandani shaped with dedication, became one of India’s most beloved yogurt and dairy product brands, offering a range of healthy snacks and plant-based options.

His Net Worth

Rohan Mirchandani’s exact net worth was not publicly disclosed, but reports suggest that his company, Drums Food International, was valued at $160 million. Mirchandani held approximately a 4.68% stake in the company at the time of his passing. While his personal wealth remained private, his company’s rapid growth and significant market presence underscored his entrepreneurial success. Despite market competition, Epigamia managed to capture a notable share of the market, contributing to the company’s growing influence in the healthy snack and dairy sector.

About Epigamia

Epigamia, operated by Drums Food International Pvt. Ltd., is a leading brand known for its range of healthy dairy products. The company’s portfolio includes yogurt, Greek yogurt, milkshakes, smoothies, Mishti Doi, and other popular snacks. Epigamia is renowned for its focus on quality, offering products made without preservatives, artificial colors, and instead crafted from real fruit pulp. The brand caters to health-conscious consumers by offering plant-based, lactose-free options that have become a staple in the Indian dairy market.

How Deepika Padukone Relates to Epigamia

In 2019, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone became an investor in Drums Food International, Epigamia’s parent company. During the company’s Series C funding round, Padukone joined other prominent investors, including Danone Manifesto Ventures and Verlinvest, to support the brand’s growth. Her investment helped propel the brand into a new phase of expansion. Deepika’s involvement brought credibility and visibility to the brand, further solidifying Epigamia’s place as a market leader in the dairy and healthy snacks segment.

Despite these successes, the company faced financial challenges. In the financial year 2022-23, Drums Food International reported a widening net loss of ₹67 crore, up from ₹59.5 crore the previous year. Epigamia had raised $81.2 million through 17 funding rounds, with the largest securing $25.7 million. Nevertheless, the brand’s commitment to offering high-quality, health-conscious dairy products continued to drive its expansion, with Epigamia focusing on offering items that are plant-based, lactose-free, and preservative-free.

Epigamia’s Leadership Continues the Legacy

The leadership at Epigamia, including COO Ankur Goel and co-founder Uday Thakker, expressed their commitment to carrying forward Mirchandani’s vision. In a joint statement, they described Mirchandani as not only a visionary leader but also a mentor and friend who inspired everyone around him. The board of directors also paid tribute to him, acknowledging his boundless energy and deep passion for Epigamia. The company vowed to continue his work and ensure his dream would live on, guiding the brand to greater heights.

A Lasting Impact on the Start-Up World

Rohan Mirchandani’s sudden death marks a significant loss for the start-up world and the food industry. His contributions to Epigamia and the larger food and beverage sector will remain an inspiration for generations of entrepreneurs to come. His legacy will continue to shape the future of the company and the industry he helped build.

