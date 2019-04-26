Air India Recruitment 2019: The Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), Srinagar has released over 13 posts of Security Agents for interested and eligible candidates on its official website i.e. www.airindia.in. The walk-in-interview is scheduled for May 9, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Candidates were invited for the post of Security Agent by the Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), Srinagar. Eligible and interested aspirants can apply to the post in the prescribed format and appear for the walk-in-interview on May 9, 2019. The interview which is scheduled to take place on May 9, will start at around 8:30 AM and will end by 11:00 AM. Interested candidate are advised to register online by filling the application form on the official website of Air India. The walk-in-inteerview will be conducted at Delhi Public School of Athwajan, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, 190004 on the given above date and time.

Number of Vacancies available for the post of Security Agent released by Air India: 13 Posts

General : 6 Posts

: 6 Posts OBC : 4 Posts

: 4 Posts ST : 1 Post

: 1 Post SC : 1 Post

: 1 Post EWS: 1 Post

ALSO READ: AP SSC Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board likely to release AP 10th Result 2019 by May 15 @ bseap.gov.in

Candidates must note the Age Limit before applying for the post of Security Agent:

AVSEC candidates:

General : Not above 31 years

SC/ST : Not above 36 years

OBC : Not above 34 years (relaxation of 3 years for possessing Basic AVSEC (12 days new pattern)

Non-AVSEC candidates:

General : Not above 28 years

SC/ST : Not above 33 years

OBC : Not above 31 years

Application Fee for Air India Jobs: Rs. 500/-

Note: No Fee for Ex-servicemen / SC/ ST candidates

The selection for AVSEC candidates will be done on the basis of interview while Non-AVSEC candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Endurance Test and Written Test.

ALSO READ: VITEEE 2019 Result: Vellore Institute of Technology likely to declare Engineering entrance exam results on April 30, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App