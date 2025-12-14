LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Beat South Africa In 3rd T20I To Take Series Lead At Dharamsala

India Beat South Africa In 3rd T20I To Take Series Lead At Dharamsala

India achieved a resounding victory against South Africa in the 3rd T20I at Dharamsala, consequently gaining a significant advantage in the five match series. A solid performance with the bat, alongside a restrained bowling effort, made sure that India ruled the match all the way through.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 14, 2025 22:21:50 IST

India put on a great show all round performance wise to defeat South Africa in the 3rd T20 International at Dharamsala, thus gaining a very important lead in the five match series. The Indian team took the challengings of the high altitude conditions and showed composure and intent from the very first ball, outplaying the visitors in crucial stages of the match. The victory not only lifted India’s morale but also pointed out their versatility and strength in the shortest format of the game.

India Defeats South Africa

South Africa couldn’t resist India’s disciplined bowling, as the Indian fast bowlers took advantage of the early movement and took important wickets in the powerplay. The spinners then took control in the mid overs and the sharp fielding involved the athletic catches and quick stops to do the same through pressure. India’s batsmen to begin with Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma had no problem chasing the small target of 117 and took total advantage of the conditions at Dharamsala. The top order gave a strong start before the middle order wrapped up the chase easily by exploiting the shorter boundaries to keep the scoreboard running and making their win an absolute masterpiece of a performance.

India vs South Africa Match Highlights

In general, the triumph emphasized India’s capacity to merge offensive batting with clever bowling tactics, primarily in their own territory. The triumph provides India with an advantageous position in the series and positive energy for the upcoming matches. The defeat for South Africa revealed the weaknesses that require urgent fixing, mainly in condition adaptation and coping with critical moments. With the series moving on, India will try to be more effective in this way, while South Africa will strive for a robust return to the contest alive.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 10:18 PM IST
Tags: hpca stadiumind vs sa 3rd t20iindia defeats south africaIndia vs South Africa Match Highlightssa vs indsa vs ind t20shivam dubesouth africa national cricket team vs india national cricket team match scorecard

