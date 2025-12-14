IND VS SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite List, Picks 100 T20I Wickets

Tristan Stubbs handed a catch to Jitesh Sharma as Hardik Pandya picked his 100th T20I wicket.

India all-rounder became the third Indian bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets, after Arshdeep Singh (107) and Jasprit Bumrah (101). The right-handed bowler achieved the feat during the second T20I against South Africa in Chandigarh.

Pandya became the first seamer to achieve a double of 1000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in T20Is. Before Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza have achieved the feat.