Home > Sports > IND VS SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite List, Picks 100 T20I Wickets

IND VS SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite List, Picks 100 T20I Wickets

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the first seamer to achieve a double of 1000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in T20Is

Hardik Pandya (PHOTO: X)
Hardik Pandya (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 14, 2025 20:13:20 IST

IND VS SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite List, Picks 100 T20I Wickets

Tristan Stubbs handed a catch to Jitesh Sharma as Hardik Pandya picked his 100th T20I wicket. 

India all-rounder became the third Indian bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets, after Arshdeep Singh (107) and Jasprit Bumrah (101). The right-handed bowler achieved the feat during the second T20I against South Africa in Chandigarh. 

Pandya became the first seamer to achieve a double of 1000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in T20Is. Before Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza have achieved the feat.  

IND VS SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite List, Picks 100 T20I Wickets

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 7:48 PM IST
