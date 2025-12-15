LIVE TV
Home > World > Bondi Beach Shooting: Father-Son Duo Allegedly Behind Mass Attack

Bondi Beach Shooting: Australian police on Monday said that the two gunmen behind the deadly attack on a Jewish celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach were a father and son, as the country grappled with its worst outbreak of gun violence in nearly three decades.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 15, 2025 04:21:09 IST

Bondi Beach Shooting: Australian police on Monday said the two gunmen behind the deadly attack on a Jewish celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach were a father and son, as the country grappled with its worst outbreak of gun violence in nearly three decades.

Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which claimed 16 lives and left at least 40 others injured on Sunday evening, in one of the worst attacks in the city’s recent history. The father, aged 50, was shot dead at the scene, while his 24-year-old son remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Witnesses said the attack unfolded over roughly 10 minutes at the crowded beach on a hot evening, triggering panic as people fled across the sand and into nearby streets and parks. Forty people remain hospitalised, including two police officers who are in serious but stable condition. Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87.

Authorities said they are confident only two attackers were involved, ruling out earlier concerns about a possible third suspect. Investigations are continuing, and police patrols have been significantly increased around Jewish neighbourhoods and places of worship.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who visited the site on Monday, called the shooting a “dark moment for our nation” and said security agencies were working to fully establish the motive. He described the attack as “an act of antisemitism and terrorism” and pledged strong action to counter hate crimes. Albanese also said several world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, had reached out to express solidarity.

Video footage circulating online showed a bystander tackling and disarming one of the attackers, an act police say likely saved lives. The individual has since been praised for bravery.

Bondi remained under heavy police presence on Monday, with key roads closed as the area was treated as a major crime scene. Community leaders urged unity amid grief. Rabbi Mendel Kastel, whose brother-in-law was killed in the attack, said the focus must remain on supporting one another rather than division.

The shooting comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023. Australia’s Jewish population numbers about 150,000, with a significant proportion living in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, including Bondi. Following the attack, cities such as Berlin, London, and New York increased security around Hanukkah events worldwide.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 4:20 AM IST
