Flash Floods Leave 14 Dead, 32 Injured In Morocco's Safi

At least 14 people lost their lives after sudden flash floods swept through Morocco’s Atlantic coastal province of Safi on Sunday, following intense rainfall, authorities said. Officials said 32 people were injured in the flooding. Most of the wounded have since been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Last updated: December 15, 2025 03:35:51 IST

At least 14 people lost their lives after sudden flash floods swept through Morocco’s Atlantic coastal province of Safi on Sunday, following intense rainfall, authorities said.

The downpour, which lasted just about an hour, inundated homes and shops in Safi’s old town, washed away vehicles, and forced the closure of several roads in the city and nearby areas. Emergency teams were deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations as floodwaters surged through residential neighbourhoods.

Officials said 32 people were injured in the flooding. Most of the wounded have since been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Safi lies around 330 kilometres south of the capital, Rabat. Authorities said the scale of destruction highlighted the suddenness of the weather event, with rainfall overwhelming drainage systems in a short span of time.

The flooding comes as Morocco experiences widespread severe weather, including heavy rain and snowfall across the Atlas Mountains. The extreme conditions follow nearly seven years of drought that had significantly depleted major water reservoirs across the country, officials noted.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 3:34 AM IST
