Bondi Beach Shooting: Death Toll Climbs To 16, And Left 40 Injured In Mass Attack

Bondi Beach Shooting: Police are continuing investigations into the deadly mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach that claimed 16 lives and left at least 40 others injured on Sunday evening, in one of the worst attacks in the city's recent history.

Bondi Beach Shooting: Death Toll Climbs To 16, And Left 40 Injured In Mass Attack (Representative Image: AP)
Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 15, 2025 02:03:09 IST

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 15, 2025 02:03:09 IST

Bondi Beach Shooting: Death Toll Climbs To 16, And Left 40 Injured In Mass Attack

Bondi Beach Shooting: Police are continuing investigations into a deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that claimed 16 lives and left at least 40 others injured on Sunday evening, in one of the worst attacks in the city’s recent history.

Emergency services were alerted around 6.40 pm on Sunday, December 14, after reports of gunfire in a crowded public area along the popular beachfront. Officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command, along with specialist units, rushed to the scene.

Shooters Confronted By Police

Police said two men armed with long firearms opened fire on people gathered at the beach. Officers quickly engaged the attackers, exchanging gunfire during the confrontation.

One of the suspects, a 50-year-old man, was shot by police and died at the scene. The second attacker, aged 24, sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital under police guard. Two police officers, a constable, and a probationary constable were also wounded during the exchange and remain in serious but stable condition.

Victims Include Children

Fourteen people died at the scene, while more than 40 others, including four children, were rushed to hospitals across Sydney. Authorities later confirmed that two additional victims, a 10-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man, died from their injuries in the hospital, taking the death toll to 16.

Police said the victims have not yet been formally identified, but their ages are believed to range from 10 to 87 years. Five injured people remain in critical condition, while others are listed as serious or stable.

Major Crime Scene And Terror Probe

Bondi Beach and surrounding roads have been sealed off as a major crime scene, with detectives from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team leading the investigation. Three firearms were recovered from the scene and will undergo detailed forensic testing.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing as they work to establish the motive behind the attack and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 2:00 AM IST
QUICK LINKS