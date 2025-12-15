Bondi Beach Shooting: ‘Celebrate Proudly’ Says Donald Trump After Deadly Hanukkah Attack That Killed 16 People

Bondi Beach Shooting: US President Donald Trump has urged people observing Hanukkah not to live in fear and to “celebrate proudly” following a deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that targeted the Jewish community and killed at least 11 people. Trump’s message was relayed by a media correspondent after a phone conversation with the president.

According to the correspondent, Trump said those celebrating Hanukkah “do not need to be worried” and should take pride in their identity and traditions.

Terror Attack At Packed Hanukkah Event

Gunfire erupted during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, where more than 1,000 people had gathered, police said. At least 11 people were killed and 29 others injured in the attack, which authorities later declared a terrorist incident.

Police said the shooting was deliberately timed for the first day of Hanukkah and was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community. Of the two suspected attackers, one was shot dead at the scene, while the other remains in custody in critical condition. Investigators are continuing to probe whether a third person may have been involved.

Among the victims was one Israeli citizen, Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed. Another Israeli national was injured and is being treated at a Sydney hospital.

Heightened Security and Official Warnings

The attack comes as Australia remains on a “probable” national terrorism threat level, indicating a heightened risk of attacks. Australia’s national security agencies have warned of a vulnerable security environment, with concerns focused on low-cost attacks using simple weapons in crowded public places.

Following the shooting, security was increased across Jewish communities in Australia. The US Embassy in Australia said it was “heartbroken” by the attack, advised American citizens to avoid the Bondi Beach area, and urged them to follow guidance from local authorities.

Global Condemnation And Solidarity

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the violence, saying the country would never submit to “division, violence or hatred,” and assured the Jewish community that Australians stood with them. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called the shooting a deliberate and horrifying act that shattered what should have been a night of peace and joy.

International leaders also denounced the attack. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said antisemitism had no place in the world, while leaders from Israel, the UK, France, New Zealand, and the European Union expressed shock and solidarity with Australia and Jewish communities worldwide.

The Jewish Council of Australia said the community had been left “horrified and shaken,” describing the attack as a brutal act of antisemitic violence during a festival meant to symbolise light and hope.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Bondi Beach Shooting: Father-Son Duo Allegedly Behind Mass Attack