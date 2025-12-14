LIVE TV
Bondi Beach Shooting: One Gunman Identified As 24-Year-Old Naveed Akram, Here's What We Know

Bondi Beach Shooting: One Gunman Identified As 24-Year-Old Naveed Akram, Here’s What We Know

The festive atmosphere quickly turned into chaos when gunshots rang out across the area. People celebrating near the beach and along nearby streets ran for cover as panic spread.

Bondi Beach Shooting. (Image source: X)
Bondi Beach Shooting. (Image source: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 14, 2025 17:44:02 IST

Bondi Beach Shooting: One Gunman Identified As 24-Year-Old Naveed Akram, Here’s What We Know

One of the gunmen involved in the deadly mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach has been identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, as police continue investigations into one of Australia’s deadliest attacks in recent years.

According to authorities, police are currently conducting a raid at Akram’s home in Sydney’s Bonnyrigg as part of the ongoing probe. The shooting took place on Sunday evening during “Chanukah by the Sea”, a public Hanukkah celebration that had attracted large crowds to the popular beachfront location.

The festive atmosphere quickly turned into chaos when gunshots rang out across the area. People celebrating near the beach and along nearby streets ran for cover as panic spread. Emergency services rushed to the scene within minutes, while police moved in to control the situation.

New South Wales Police later confirmed that 12 people were killed at the scene, including one of the attackers. The second suspect was arrested and remains in police custody. Officers said both gunmen had been “neutralised” during the operation and confirmed that a rifle was recovered from the scene.

Witnesses told local media that the attackers stepped out of a vehicle on Campbell Parade near the Bondi Pavilion and began firing at around 6.40 pm. Video footage circulating online appeared to show two people dressed in black opening fire near the beach, as terrified beachgoers fled in all directions. Sirens could be heard echoing through nearby streets as police and ambulances arrived.

Amid the violence, dramatic footage later emerged showing a brave bystander overpowering one of the gunmen. In the video, the man can be seen tackling the attacker, wrestling the rifle from his hands and attempting to turn the weapon on him. Police believe this courageous act may have helped prevent further loss of life. Other videos from the area appeared to show a second shooter firing from an elevated suspended walkway above the beach.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 5:44 PM IST
Bondi Beach Shooting: One Gunman Identified As 24-Year-Old Naveed Akram, Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS