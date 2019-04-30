CMSS Recruitment 2019: The vacancies are open for the post of general manager, admin officer and account officer. Interested candidates should apply for the aforementioned posts by June 3, 2019

CMSS Recruitment 2019: The Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) is inviting applications for the post of General Manager, Admin Officer and Account Officer. Interested candidates should apply for the aforementioned posts by June 3, 2019. The forms can be downloaded from the official website http://www.cmss.gov.in/ at the earliest, and once filled, forms need to be submitted at the address mentioned below. Other related information about various vacancies can be sought from the official notification which has been attached below in the article.

CMSS Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

General Manager: 1 post Admin Officer: 1 post Account Officer: 1 post

CMSS Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for General Manager, Admin Officer and Account Officer Posts

For General Manager: Engineering Degree with MBA from a recognized university For Admit Officer, Account Officer- Bachelors Degree from a recognized University Age Limit for all the posts: Below 63 years All those hired will be recruited on a contractual basis

CMSS Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications with the relevant documents to the General Manager (Administration), Central Medical Services Society, 2nd floor, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, 8, Teen Murti Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi- 110021.

About CMSS: It is a central procurement agency that streamlines drug procurement and distribution system of Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and to eliminate existing deficiencies. The aim of the society is to procure high-quality health sector goods in a transparent and cost-effective manner in line with the guidelines of Government of India.

Candidates are required to submit their latest updated resume, with self-attested copies of qualification experience and other related documents. The form will be submitted at the aforementioned address by June 3, 2019.

Those interested should note that incomplete applications or those received after closing date of receipt of applications will not be entertained. CMM does not hold any accountability for postal delay.

