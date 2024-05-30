CUET-UG 2024: Wraps Up with 1.52 Lakh Students Appearing, Expected Results By Mid-June

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) witnessed its third edition this year, marking a significant milestone in the landscape of higher education admissions in India. Hosted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET-UG is a pivotal examination that determines admissions to undergraduate courses in central universities and various other participating institutions across the country and abroad.

Exam Details:

The exam, conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time, took place across 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, catering to approximately 13.48 lakh candidates. This year’s CUET-UG featured a combination of both pen-and-paper (OMR) and computer-based test (CBT) formats, offering candidates greater flexibility and accessibility.

Exam Day Challenges:

Despite meticulous planning, the CUET-UG encountered several challenges on its examination day. The exam, initially scheduled for May 15, experienced last-minute postponement in Delhi, leading to confusion among candidates and parents. Additionally, technical glitches, such as issues with admit card downloads and website crashes, further compounded the challenges faced by aspirants.

Attendance and Participation:

The exam, conducted for four test papers – Chemistry, Biology, English, and General Test – witnessed attendance ranging from 78% to 81% across different test papers. Despite the initial setbacks, over 25 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET-UG on the first day, reflecting a significant turnout despite the challenges.

Hybrid Mode Implementation:

The introduction of the hybrid mode in CUET-UG 2024 proved to be a strategic decision, reducing the exam duration from 34 days to just eight days compared to the previous year. This transition allowed for a smoother and more efficient examination process, benefiting both candidates and administrators alike.

Special Arrangements and Support:

NTA demonstrated proactive measures to address the needs of candidates facing difficulties, including conducting exams in specific locations and accommodating individual candidates with unique circumstances. Special arrangements were made for candidates in Silchar, Assam, and even for a candidate residing in Germany, showcasing NTA’s commitment to ensuring a fair and inclusive examination environment.

As CUET-UG 2024 draws to a close, candidates await the announcement of results, expected by mid-June. The successful execution of this year’s examination, despite challenges, underscores the resilience and adaptability of India’s higher education system. Moving forward, NTA’s continued efforts to enhance examination processes and accommodate diverse candidate needs will further strengthen the credibility and accessibility of CUET-UG in facilitating admissions to undergraduate courses across the nation.

