North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is hiring candidates for Junior Resident Posts. The candidates with requisite qualification can appear for walk-in-interview for the said posts. The candidates can appear for the interview on Jun 10, 2019.
How to apply:
Candidates can appear for walk-in-interview in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus. Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018 on June 10, 2019.
Vacancy Details:
Junior Resident –45 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
A medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.
Age criteria:
30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)
Pay scale:
Pay Scale: Rs. 56, 100/- plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under rules.