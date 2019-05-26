NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 45 Junior Resident posts before June 10: The candidates with requisite qualification can appear for walk-in-interview for the said posts. The candidates can appear for the interview on Jun 10, 2019.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is hiring candidates for Junior Resident Posts. The candidates with requisite qualification can appear for walk-in-interview for the said posts. The candidates can appear for the interview on Jun 10, 2019.

How to apply:

Candidates can appear for walk-in-interview in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus. Mawdiangdiang, Shillong-793018 on June 10, 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Junior Resident –45 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

A medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Age criteria:

30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Pay scale:

Pay Scale: Rs. 56, 100/- plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under rules.

