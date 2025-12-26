LIVE TV
Japan Blade, Knife Horror: 14 Injured After Stabbing And Chemical Spray Attack, Attacker Held

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 26, 2025 15:46:24 IST

At least 14 people were injured in a stabbing and liquid spray attack in Japan, with the suspected attacker taken into custody by police.

(This is a breaking story.)

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 3:37 PM IST
