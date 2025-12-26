Meet VV Rajesh: Kerala Gets Its First Ever BJP Mayor, The Lawyer And Prime-Time Debate Face Behind The Historic Thiruvananthapuram Win

In a historic political shift, VV Rajesh has sworn in as the Mayor of Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday afternoon. The 45-year-old BJP leader becomes the first-ever mayor from the party in the southern state, ending 45 years of CPM dominance in the city’s civic body.

VV Rajesh’s Vision for a Developed Thiruvananthapuram

In his first statement after taking office, Rajesh promised inclusive development, saying, “We will move forward together… taking everyone along. Development will be implemented in all 101 wards… Thiruvananthapuram will be transformed into a developed city.”

The BJP aims to position the state capital among India’s top three cities in terms of urban development.

Record-Breaking Victory in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Rajesh secured 51 votes in the 100-member corporation, just past the halfway mark. His nearest rivals were CPIM’s RP Shivaji with 29 votes and Congress-led UDF’s KS Sabarinathan with 19 votes. The BJP’s success was boosted by the support of an independent councillor, P Radhakrishnan, after the party won 50 seats in the December 9 local body elections its best-ever performance in Kerala.

Political Significance for BJP in Kerala

Kerala has historically been a tough ground for the BJP, which has never governed the state. Before Rajesh, the party had only one MLA O Rajagopal from Nemom in 2016 and one MP, actor Suresh Gopi, from Thrissur in 2024.

The mayoral win in Thiruvananthapuram, a Congress stronghold with Shashi Tharoor as MP since 2009, signals BJP’s growing urban influence in the state.

About VV Rajesh: Lawyer, Debater, and Party Stalwart

Rajesh, 50, is a lawyer by profession and a senior BJP leader. Currently serving his second term as a councillor, he represents Kodunganoor ward, where he won by a margin of 515 votes. Rajesh has been active in politics since 1996, holding key party positions such as district president of Thiruvananthapuram, state secretary, and former president of BJP Yuva Morcha. He previously contested the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly seat in 2021, finishing second with 39,596 votes.

BJP Leaders Praise Rajesh, Criticize Opposition Governance

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the previous 45-year rule of CPM in the city, calling the corporation a “den of corruption” that neglected basic infrastructure like drainage, water, and waste management.

Chandrasekhar emphasized that the new administration will focus on development across all wards from day one.

A New Chapter for Kerala Politics

VV Rajesh’s election comes just months before the state assembly elections, marking a strategic milestone for BJP’s ambitions in Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the victory a “watershed moment” and credited it to the hard work of BJP workers.

