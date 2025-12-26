LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush bangladesh Aditya Dhar Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

A 26-year-old woman in Tilak Nagar, Hyderabad, died after her husband allegedly set her on fire at their home; he has been arrested and charged with murder, with the incident witnessed by their children.

A Hyderabad man set his wife ablaze infront of their children.
A Hyderabad man set his wife ablaze infront of their children.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 26, 2025 14:55:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

A bone-chilling incident of murder came to light in Tilak Nagar, Hyderabad, after a husband allegedly set his wife on fire in front of their children on Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Chityala Triveni, who worked at a hotel and was burnt alive by her husband in their rented home. According to police, she succumbed to her injuries at Gandhi Hospital at around 4 am. Police arrested her husband, K Venkatesh, a 32-year-old daily-wage labourer, the following evening from Nallakunta.  

You Might Be Interested In

Triveni’s father, Chityala Appaiah, 48, lodged a complaint with the police and said that the couple originally hailed from Huzur Nagar and had moved to Hyderabad about five years ago. The couple lived with their children, Naresh, 8, and Sathvika, 6, for nearly a year in the rented accommodation in Tialkk Nagar. According to police, the family and neighbours told them that Venkatesh had been accusing his wife of infidelity, and this issue had been going on for years. 

Children recall the horror

Nallakunta inspector K Maruti Prasad said that around midnight, Madhu, a neighbour, was returning from work, saw flames coming from Venkatesh’s house and rushed to the scene along with other neighbours. They saw the front door open and Triveni engulfed in fire. She was rushed to the Gandhi hospital but succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.  Nallakunta inspector K Maruti Prasad

You Might Be Interested In

The couple’s son revealed the details of the horrific incident, according to the police. He told the police that his father woke him up, showed him a bottle of petrol and took the boy outside, saying, “Your mother will die today.”

What followed was harrowing as Venkatesh poured the petrol on his wife and set her ablaze. The inspector further added that “the girl woke up hearing her mother scream and her father run out. She also ran out of the house. She did not sustain any injuries.” 

Nallakunta police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Venkatesh and will be produced in court for remand. The body of the victim has been handed over to her family for the final rites after the postmortem. 

Also Read: ‘Ganja, MDMA, LSD, Ecstasy’: Hyderabad Police Arrest Software Techie And Her Boyfriend Running A Drug Network

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 2:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crimehome-hero-pos-13hyderabad newslatest newsmurder

RELATED News

Watch: Surat Man Miraculously Escapes Death After He Gets Stuck On 8th Floor Window Grill After Falling From 10th Floor While Sleeping

Udaipur Horror Caught on Dash CAM: IT Manager Gang Raped by CEO and Other Employees in Moving Car After Birthday Party

‘Ganja, MDMA, LSD, Ecstasy’: Hyderabad Police Arrest Software Techie And Her Boyfriend Running A Drug Network

Sex On Namo Bharat Train: Meerut RRTS Operator Suspended, Couple Booked After Viral MMS Surfaces

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

LATEST NEWS

‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

Saudi Arabia Horror Averted: Man Attempts Suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Security Officer Injured While Saving Him

Big Boost for India-US Ties, US Lawmakers Move Bipartisan Resolution To Deepen Strategic Partnership, Back Free Indo-Pacific

Popstar Season Is Here: Kabbir Khan Shines Bright in “Sheeshe De Glass”

Rinku Singh’s Brisk 56-Ball Hundred Powers UP To Massive Total Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sacred Heart School Siliguri: Where Academic Excellence Meets Holistic Development in North Bengal

This US CEO Turned Real-Life Santa Claus; Distributed Rs 2,100 Crore Bonus Among Employees After Selling Family Business

Telangana Horror: Online Betting Addiction Claims Another Life as Debt-Ridden Teen Dies by Suicide

‘Yeh Konsa Dhanda..’ Elvish Yadav vs Munawar Faruqui: Why a Cold War is Brewing Between Two Ex Bigg Boss Contestants

Is Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman Pro-India Or Closer To China? Here’s What He Thinks About Hindus In The Country

‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children
‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children
‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children
‘Your Mother Will Die Today’: Hyderabad Man Who Suspected His Wife Of Infidelity Set Her On Fire In Front Of Children

QUICK LINKS