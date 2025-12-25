‘Ganja, MDMA, LSD, Ecstasy’: Hyderabad Police Arrest Software Techie And Her Boyfriend Running A Drug Network

Hyderabad police in a drug bust, arrested a 21-year-old woman software engineer, her boyfriend, and two other men. The operation, which was led by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and local police in Chikkadpally on December 25, 2025, said that the four people were part of a drug trafficking network and a significant quantity of illicit drugs had been seized from them.

The primary accused has been identified as Ummidi Immanuel, 25, an event manager, who is the boyfriend of the techie, Sushmitha Devi, who is also known as Lilly. Alongside them, G Sai Kumar, 28, and Taraka Laxmikanth Ayyappa, 24, have also been arrested.

According to police, Immanuel is accused of acquiring drugs from his suppliers and the dark web using Tor browser, they further added that the accused was using cryptocurrency and used wallets like Binance and Trust Wallet to make the deals in order to hide the financial details of the crime.

Police seized various contraband

During the raid, police seized various kinds of narcotics like 22 grams of hydroponic ganja, 5 grams of MDMA, six LSD blots, and ecstasy pills. The total market value of the illegal contraband is said to be around Rs 3 lakh. Besides the drugs police also confiscated Rs 50,000 in cash and four mobile phones.

According to police, Lily, a software professional, played an important role in running the operation. She oversaw the trade and finances of the group’s drug trade, oversaw the entire operation, and served as a second to Immanuel in handling online transactions and overseeing distribution.

Sai Kumar is accused of assisting in the transportation and distribution of drugs locally, and Ayyappa is named as an alleged drug user.

Police have launched an investigation and aim to uncover all the links in the network. The four accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

