Home > India > 'Forced To Beg Before India': Strong 'Boycott Thailand' Calls Echo On Social Media, Tourism To Suffer As Millions Of Indians Visit Each Year

'Forced To Beg Before India': Strong 'Boycott Thailand' Calls Echo On Social Media, Tourism To Suffer As Millions Of Indians Visit Each Year

A viral video of Thai forces demolishing a Lord Vishnu statue near the Thailand–Cambodia border has triggered outrage in India, with social media users calling for a “Boycott Thailand.” The backlash, driven by claims that the act hurt Hindu sentiments, has raised concerns that Indian travel to Thailand could decline amid growing online anger.

Indians call for boycotting Thailand after the destruction of Lord Vishnu's statue. (Image: X)

Last updated: December 26, 2025 21:04:28 IST

The viral video showing the demolition of Lord Vishnu’s statue by Thai forces located near the Thailand-Cambodia border has sparked massive backlash among Indian netizens. There have been loud calls of “Boycott Thailand” going around on social media. The incident occurred after clashes took place between Thai and Cambodian forces over a long-running territorial dispute. 

The viral clip shows the Thai military using a backhoe to dismantle the statue, reportedly installed in a disputed zone shared by both countries. The footage has gone viral since, and Indian users have launched a campaign online to “Boycott Thailand,” which urges Indians to stop travelling to Thailand and pressure them economically, arguing that the act was offensive to Hindu sentiments. 
 
Indian officials expressed concern over the incident, and Thai officials replied that the removal was not meant hurt any religious sentiments, but the act was a necessary security measure. 

Social media users express their feelings 

Indians have been vocal about the incident, as one user commented, “Dear Indian friends:
Please reconsider traveling to Thailand. Hindu heritage on Cambodian land has been destroyed, while Cambodia continues to honor Hinduism through its ancient temples.
Why support a country that disrespects your faith?”

Another user expressed his anger by saying, “Thailand brought down Lord Vishnu statue, I want to start the ‘Boycott Thailand’ and ‘Boycott Pattaya’ campaigns. Hope my Hindu brethren support this cause by canceling bookings and ensuring that country is brought to its knees and forced to beg before India Challenge accepted?”

With the calls of Boycott growing louder, Thailand’s tourism sector might take a hit, as over 2.1 million Indians visited the country in 2024. According to reports, more than a million Indians visited the country by the end of June 2025, and it might decline as Indian people are keen to hit back after Thailand’s recent action over Lord Vishnu’s statue. 

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 8:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newslord vishnuthailand

QUICK LINKS