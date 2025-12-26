‘Forced To Beg Before India’: Strong ‘Boycott Thailand’ Calls Echo On Social Media, Tourism To Suffer As Millions Of Indians Visit Each Year

The viral video showing the demolition of Lord Vishnu’s statue by Thai forces located near the Thailand-Cambodia border has sparked massive backlash among Indian netizens. There have been loud calls of “Boycott Thailand” going around on social media. The incident occurred after clashes took place between Thai and Cambodian forces over a long-running territorial dispute.

The viral clip shows the Thai military using a backhoe to dismantle the statue, reportedly installed in a disputed zone shared by both countries. The footage has gone viral since, and Indian users have launched a campaign online to “Boycott Thailand,” which urges Indians to stop travelling to Thailand and pressure them economically, arguing that the act was offensive to Hindu sentiments.



Indian officials expressed concern over the incident, and Thai officials replied that the removal was not meant hurt any religious sentiments, but the act was a necessary security measure.

Social media users express their feelings

Indians have been vocal about the incident, as one user commented, “Dear Indian friends:

Please reconsider traveling to Thailand. Hindu heritage on Cambodian land has been destroyed, while Cambodia continues to honor Hinduism through its ancient temples.

Why support a country that disrespects your faith?”

Another user expressed his anger by saying, “Thailand brought down Lord Vishnu statue, I want to start the ‘Boycott Thailand’ and ‘Boycott Pattaya’ campaigns. Hope my Hindu brethren support this cause by canceling bookings and ensuring that country is brought to its knees and forced to beg before India Challenge accepted?”

#Thailand brought down Lord Vishnu statue, I want to start the “Boycott Thailand” and “Boycott Pattaya” campaigns Hope my Hindu brethren support this cause by canceling bookings and ensuring that country is brought to its knees and forced to beg before India Challenge accepted? pic.twitter.com/uLClYbblun — Raghav / Tau (@palwai) December 24, 2025

With the calls of Boycott growing louder, Thailand’s tourism sector might take a hit, as over 2.1 million Indians visited the country in 2024. According to reports, more than a million Indians visited the country by the end of June 2025, and it might decline as Indian people are keen to hit back after Thailand’s recent action over Lord Vishnu’s statue.

