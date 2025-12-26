‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

Jeffrey Epstein’s files have caused a stir around the world, and now the fresh batch of released FBI files say that Jeffrey Epstein had been flagged to the agency around 1996, however, the bureau did not pursue a full investigation. Maria Farmer, a painter who worked with Epstein, had filed a complaint with the FBI and previously with the New York Police Department, alleging that the disgraced financier and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell had sexually abused her younger sister, Annie Farmer, when she was 16 years old. Farmer had also claimed that Epstein also stole nude pictures of her sister and might have sold the pictures to potential buyers.

According to the 1996 police report included in the FBI file, Farmer had told the authorities that she had taken the pictures of her sister for personal work but Epstein stole them and kept the negatives as well. He had also requested nude photographs of young girls at the swimming pools. Epstein had threatened to burn Farmer’s house if she ever talked about the photographs to anyone. It is to be noted that, despite the allegations being so specific FBI did not conduct any meaningful investigation at the time.

Annie Farmer’s statement

Annie Farmer later testified in the 2021 sex-trafficking trial of Maxwell that at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, Maxwell gave her a nude massage and that Epstein later joined her bed in the morning, saying that he “wanted to cuddle,” she described the moment as leaving her frozen and unable to react.



The newly released documents show disturbing artwork and pictures from Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

Maria Farmer’s lawyers have described the release of the 1996 complaint as “triumph and tragedy,” saying that had the case been properly investigated at the time, many people could have been saved, and much more harm could have been prevented.

Also Read: ‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’