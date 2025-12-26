LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

Newly released FBI files reveal that Jeffrey Epstein was reported to authorities as early as 1996, when artist Maria Farmer accused him and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexually abusing her underage sister and stealing nude photographs, but no meaningful investigation followed. The disclosures have renewed scrutiny over missed chances to stop Epstein, who later died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Maria Farmer complained about Jeffrey Epstein in 1996; however, they took no action. (Image: X)
Maria Farmer complained about Jeffrey Epstein in 1996; however, they took no action. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 26, 2025 17:33:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

Jeffrey Epstein’s files have caused a stir around the world, and now the fresh batch of released FBI files say that Jeffrey Epstein had been flagged to the agency around 1996, however, the bureau did not pursue a full investigation. Maria Farmer, a painter who worked with Epstein, had filed a complaint with the FBI and previously with the New York Police Department, alleging that the disgraced financier and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell had sexually abused her younger sister, Annie Farmer, when she was 16 years old. Farmer had also claimed that Epstein also stole nude pictures of her sister and might have sold the pictures to potential buyers. 

You Might Be Interested In

According to the 1996 police report included in the FBI file, Farmer had told the authorities that she had taken the pictures of her sister for personal work but Epstein stole them and kept the negatives as well. He had also requested nude photographs of young girls at the swimming pools. Epstein had threatened to burn Farmer’s house if she ever talked about the photographs to anyone. It is to be noted that, despite the allegations being so specific FBI did not conduct any meaningful investigation at the time. 

Annie Farmer’s statement

Annie Farmer later testified in the 2021 sex-trafficking trial of Maxwell that at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, Maxwell gave her a nude massage and that Epstein later joined her bed in the morning, saying that he “wanted to cuddle,” she described the moment as leaving her frozen and unable to react. 
 
The newly released documents show disturbing artwork and pictures from Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. 

You Might Be Interested In

Maria Farmer’s lawyers have described the release of the 1996 complaint as “triumph and tragedy,” saying that had the case been properly investigated at the time, many people could have been saved, and much more harm could have been prevented. 

Also Read: ‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Jeffrey EpsteinJeffrey Epstein photoslatest news

RELATED News

Japan Blade, Knife Horror: 14 Injured After Stabbing And Chemical Spray Attack, Attacker Held

Why Has Malaysia Convicted Jailed Ex PM Najib Razak Yet Again? The $4.5 Billion 1MDB Scam That Can Put Him In Jail For 20 Years Explained

Saudi Arabia Horror Averted: Man Attempts Suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Security Officer Injured While Saving Him

Big Boost for India-US Ties, US Lawmakers Move Bipartisan Resolution To Deepen Strategic Partnership, Back Free Indo-Pacific

Is Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman Pro-India Or Closer To China? Here’s What He Thinks About Hindus In The Country

LATEST NEWS

Asian Granito India Ltd Promoter Group Buys 6 Lakh Shares from Open Market

iPhone 16: Get Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount With Flipkart’s New Year Offer, Here’s How To Avail The Discount

Meet VV Rajesh: Kerala Gets Its First Ever BJP Mayor, The Lawyer And Prime-Time Debate Face Behind The Historic Thiruvananthapuram Win

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Between Mumbai And Uttarakhand

‘Fair Skin Ka Raaz Na Toh Koi Cream Hai Na Koi…..’: Dhruv Rathee Stirs Another Controversy After Commenting On Bollywood Celebrities’ Skin Complexion, Fans Hit Back Hard

“Matter Of Great Concern”— India Condemns Dipu Das’s Killing, Violence Against Hindus And Christians In Bangladesh

NAR-INDIA Reinforces Its Leadership as a leading Real Estate Association in 2025

From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

Counting Down to 2026? Here are the Top Pocket-Friendly New Year’s Eve Party Venues in Delhi, Gurugram & Noida You Can’t Miss

‘I See And Understand Gen-Z’s Capabilities, Confidence, Have Great Faith In You’: PM Narendra Modi Encourages Youth To Strive For Country

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action
‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action
‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action
‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

QUICK LINKS