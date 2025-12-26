LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile Bollywood Christmas Eve 2025 operation sindoor japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

Melania Trump stole the spotlight during Trump’s Christmas Eve NORAD Santa Tracker calls, abruptly cutting off his on-air praise with “Anybody else? Are they calling?” The awkward moment quickly went viral, sparking memes and social media buzz.

Melania Trump stole the spotlight during Trump’s Christmas Eve. (Photo: ANI)
Melania Trump stole the spotlight during Trump’s Christmas Eve. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 26, 2025 16:13:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

US President Donald Trump found himself in an unexpectedly awkward moment during the 70th annual NORAD Santa Tracker event on Christmas Eve, as First Lady Melania Trump cut him off mid-praise. The incident, which took place live from their Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, quickly went viral on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump’s On-Air Praise for Melania Turns Awkward

During the annual Christmas Eve tradition, where the president and first lady answer calls from children asking about Santa Claus’ journey, Trump attempted to lavish praise on Melania.

“How are you doing, First Lady? Oh look at you! Isn’t this the greatest First Lady? People love our First Lady, right honey?” he said.

You Might Be Interested In



He continued, “Look at her, how elegant is the First Lady. Look at you. I’m not supposed to be doing this,” before Melania abruptly interrupted. Glancing toward an aide, she asked, “Anybody else? Are they calling?” This brief, blunt interruption instantly became the highlight of the broadcast, sparking a flurry of memes and reactions online.

Social Media Reacts to Melania’s Blunt Moment

Viewers quickly noticed Melania’s body language, with one user commenting, “Her knees are faced as far away from him as possible.” The candid moment was described as an unusually unscripted glimpse into the couple’s public dynamic, standing out amidst what is typically a carefully choreographed holiday event.

Other Memorable Moments From the NORAD Calls

The Christmas Eve calls also had other viral highlights. When one child asked Santa for a Kindle, Trump responded: “Oh wow that is pretty good. You must be a high-IQ person. We need more high-IQ people in the country.” He also joked about Santa’s cookie habits, telling children, “I don’t think he’d be mad, but I think he’ll be very disappointed,” if no cookies were left out.

Trump even managed to sneak in political humour when a child hoped Santa wouldn’t bring coal, joking, “You mean clean, beautiful coal? I had to do that, I’m sorry.”

Melania’s Composed Response Wins Praise

Despite the awkward moment, Melania maintained her composure throughout the event. Later in the broadcast, she smiled as Trump jokingly remarked she could “focus totally, without listening” while on a separate call. Her calm and practical interruption “Anybody else? Are they calling?”has been widely praised as a witty and poised move in the face of her husband’s on-air flattery.

Christmas Eve Event Goes Viral

The NORAD Santa Tracker tradition has always been a fan favorite, but this year’s event went viral not only for the presidential interaction with children but also for the unexpected off-script moment with the First Lady.

Social media continues to buzz with reactions, memes, and discussions about the candid interaction between Donald and Melania Trump.

ALSO READ: Japan Blade, Knife Horror: 14 Injured After Stabbing And Chemical Spray Attack, Attacker Held

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 4:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Christmas Eve 2025donald trumphome-hero-pos-9Melania TrumpNORAD Santa tracker

RELATED News

Why Has Malaysia Convicted Jailed Ex PM Najib Razak Yet Again? The $4.5 Billion 1MDB Scam That Can Put Him In Jail For 20 Years Explained

Saudi Arabia Horror Averted: Man Attempts Suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Security Officer Injured While Saving Him

Big Boost for India-US Ties, US Lawmakers Move Bipartisan Resolution To Deepen Strategic Partnership, Back Free Indo-Pacific

Is Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman Pro-India Or Closer To China? Here’s What He Thinks About Hindus In The Country

Bangladesh Hindus Under Attack: From Killings To Setting Homes On Fire, Minorities Left Defenseless As Yunus Govt Refuses To Acknowledge The Attacks

LATEST NEWS

‘Fair Skin Ka Raaz Na Toh Koi Cream Hai Na Koi…..’: Dhruv Rathee Stirs Another Controversy After Commenting On Bollywood Celebrities’ Skin Complexion, Fans Hit Back Hard

Breaking News: “Matter Of Great Concern”— India Condemns Dipu Das’s Killing, Violence Against Hindus And Christians In Bangladesh

NAR-INDIA Reinforces Its Leadership as a leading Real Estate Association in 2025

From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

Counting Down to 2026? Here are the Top Pocket-Friendly New Year’s Eve Party Venues in Delhi, Gurugram & Noida You Can’t Miss

‘I See And Understand Gen-Z’s Capabilities, Confidence, Have Great Faith In You’: PM Narendra Modi Encourages Youth To Strive For Country

Meet 10-Year-Old Shravan Singh, PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 Winner: He Helped Soldiers During Operation Sindoor

Medical Breakthrough: How Robotic Surgery helped achieve Kidney Preservation for Kidney Cancer Patient

Controversies That Broke The Internet: Indian Celebrities’ Most Talked-About Moments Of 2025

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’
‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’
‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’
‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

QUICK LINKS