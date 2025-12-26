LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada deepti sharma latest news Lalit Modi BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan canada
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

Deepti Sharma created history in the third T20I vs Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is with 151 wickets and the first cricketer ever to complete 150 wickets and 1000 runs in T20Is.

With a brilliant spell of 3/18, Deepti equalled Australia pacer Megan Schutt’s record of 151 wickets. (Photo: X/@CricCrazyJohns)
With a brilliant spell of 3/18, Deepti equalled Australia pacer Megan Schutt’s record of 151 wickets. (Photo: X/@CricCrazyJohns)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 26, 2025 21:50:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted history during the third T20I against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday, becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 Internationals.

You Might Be Interested In

With a brilliant spell of 3/18, Deepti equalled Australia pacer Megan Schutt’s record of 151 wickets, while also becoming the first Indian cricketer male or female to reach 150 T20I wickets.

Deepti Sharma Achieves Historic 150-Wicket Milestone

Deepti reached the landmark during her four-over spell, dismissing Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari and Malsha Shehani. Her final wicket Malsha Shehani took her past the 150-wicket mark, a feat no Indian cricketer has achieved in T20Is.

You Might Be Interested In

She reached the milestone in 131 matches, maintaining an impressive bowling average of 18.73 and an economy rate of 6.09.



First Cricketer in the World With 150 Wickets and 1000 Runs in T20Is

In another remarkable achievement, Deepti also became the first cricketer globally across men’s and women’s cricket to complete a double of 150 wickets and 1000 runs in T20 Internationals.

She had already crossed the 1000-run mark before the Sri Lanka series, underlining her status as one of the finest all-rounders in the shortest format.

Deepti Equals Megan Schutt’s Record in Women’s T20Is

With her three-wicket haul, Deepti drew level with Megan Schutt (151 wickets) as the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is. While Schutt achieved the feat in 123 matches, Deepti reached it in 131 games both boasting elite consistency at the top level.

No Male Cricketer Has Achieved This Feat Yet

Despite men’s T20Is beginning in 2007, no male cricketer has managed 150 wickets and 1000 runs in the format. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in men’s T20Is with 182 wickets, has scored only 602 runs.

Other bowlers with 150+ wickets Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Mustafizur Rahman fall well short of the batting milestone, highlighting the rarity of Deepti’s achievement.

Sri Lanka Restricted to 112/7 in Third T20I

Earlier, India opted to bowl after winning the toss. Sri Lanka were restricted to 112/7, with Hasini Perera (25 off 18) and Kavisha Dilhari (20 off 13) offering brief resistance.

Renuka Singh starred with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 21 runs, while Deepti’s economical spell tightened India’s grip on the match.

India Eye Series Win Against Sri Lanka

Chasing 113 runs, India looked to seal the match and potentially clinch the five-match T20I series, having already taken a 2-0 lead.

With her historic performance, Deepti Sharma once again proved why she remains a cornerstone of India’s white-ball success.

ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey Equals Record With Fifth Straight Century

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: deepti sharmaDeepti Sharma newsDeepti Sharma recordhome-hero-pos-7IND W vs SL W

RELATED News

‘India Always Gets Hammered When…’ Former Cricketer Lashes Out At MCG Pitch Conditions After 20 Wickets Fall In One Day Of Fourth Ashes Test

Top 5 Batters Quickest To 5000 Runs In ODIs: From Virat Kohli To Babar Azam; Check Who Are The Other Cricketers In The List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Between Mumbai And Uttarakhand

Ashes Series: Why Did Scott Boland Come Out To Open The Innings With Travis Head Against England In Boxing Day Test

Rinku Singh’s Brisk 56-Ball Hundred Powers UP To Massive Total Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

LATEST NEWS

Kolkata Protest: Court Grants Bail To 12 Arrested Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

Will Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington Die In Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2? Fans Fear The Worst After Duffer Brothers’ Hint

‘Forced To Beg Before India’: Strong ‘Boycott Thailand’ Calls Echo On Social Media, Tourism To Suffer As Millions Of Indians Visit Each Year

Coforge To Acquire AI Firm Encora For $2.35 Billion, Set To Become India’s 7th Largest IT Provider

Realme 16 Pro: 7,000mAh ‘Titan’ Battery And 200MP Camera Confirmed- Check Design And Launch Details Here

Delhi Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Forced To Drink Alcohol, Gang-Raped By Two Men, Including A Family Friend

Syria Mosque Explosion: 8 Killed, 21 Injured During Friday Prayers; Blood-Stained Carpets, Shattered Windows Seen

Holani Consultants Marks Historic SME IPO, Structuring One of India’s Most Subscribed Issues with 918x Oversubscription

Party Out On New Year’s Eve: Swiggy Launches ‘Swiggy Scenes,’ Encourages Users To Step Out For The New Year

‘Buried Behind Home’: UP Man Kills Wife After Discovering Her Secret Phone, Fools Police For Days

Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is
Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is
Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is
Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

QUICK LINKS