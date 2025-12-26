Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted history during the third T20I against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday, becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 Internationals.

With a brilliant spell of 3/18, Deepti equalled Australia pacer Megan Schutt’s record of 151 wickets, while also becoming the first Indian cricketer male or female to reach 150 T20I wickets.

Deepti Sharma Achieves Historic 150-Wicket Milestone

Deepti reached the landmark during her four-over spell, dismissing Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari and Malsha Shehani. Her final wicket Malsha Shehani took her past the 150-wicket mark, a feat no Indian cricketer has achieved in T20Is.

She reached the milestone in 131 matches, maintaining an impressive bowling average of 18.73 and an economy rate of 6.09.







First Cricketer in the World With 150 Wickets and 1000 Runs in T20Is

In another remarkable achievement, Deepti also became the first cricketer globally across men’s and women’s cricket to complete a double of 150 wickets and 1000 runs in T20 Internationals.

She had already crossed the 1000-run mark before the Sri Lanka series, underlining her status as one of the finest all-rounders in the shortest format.

Deepti Equals Megan Schutt’s Record in Women’s T20Is

With her three-wicket haul, Deepti drew level with Megan Schutt (151 wickets) as the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is. While Schutt achieved the feat in 123 matches, Deepti reached it in 131 games both boasting elite consistency at the top level.

No Male Cricketer Has Achieved This Feat Yet

Despite men’s T20Is beginning in 2007, no male cricketer has managed 150 wickets and 1000 runs in the format. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in men’s T20Is with 182 wickets, has scored only 602 runs.

Other bowlers with 150+ wickets Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Mustafizur Rahman fall well short of the batting milestone, highlighting the rarity of Deepti’s achievement.

Sri Lanka Restricted to 112/7 in Third T20I

Earlier, India opted to bowl after winning the toss. Sri Lanka were restricted to 112/7, with Hasini Perera (25 off 18) and Kavisha Dilhari (20 off 13) offering brief resistance.

Renuka Singh starred with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 21 runs, while Deepti’s economical spell tightened India’s grip on the match.

India Eye Series Win Against Sri Lanka

Chasing 113 runs, India looked to seal the match and potentially clinch the five-match T20I series, having already taken a 2-0 lead.

With her historic performance, Deepti Sharma once again proved why she remains a cornerstone of India’s white-ball success.

