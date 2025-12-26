Breaking News: “Matter Of Great Concern”— India Condemns Dipu Das’s Killing, Violence Against Hindus And Christians In Bangladesh

Days after the brutal killing of a factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, India has strongly condemned the incident along with the reported violence against Hindu and Christian minorities in the neighbouring country.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the developments as a “matter of great concern.” Addressing the situation in Bangladesh, he said, “The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice.”