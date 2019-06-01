NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019: The National Health Mission, Ambala, Punjab has invited the applications for Nurse, MO, ANM, Assistant and other posts in the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala. Candidates who are eligible for the post can apply it through through the prescribed format on or before June 10, 2019, on the official website. The last date of filing the application is June 10, 2019 upto 4:00 pm. The interview is scheduled to take place from 21, 24, 26 and 28 June 2019 at 9:00 am.
Following are the vacancy details for NHM Haryana
Medical Officers – 2 Posts
Staff Nurses- 14 Posts
Counselors-01 Post
Data Assistant-01 Post
Epidemiologist-01 Post
ANMs-14 Posts
District Bio Medical Eng-01 Post
Audiologist & Speech Therapist-01 Post
Psychologist-01 Post
Optometrist-01 Post
DEIC Manager-01 Post
EMT-02 Posts
Eye Donation Counselor-01 Post
Ophthalmic Assistant-01 Post
District level PPM -1Post
TB Health Visitor-01 Post
The eligible candidates can also apply for the post in the prescribed format. One can send the applications along with other necessary documents to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala on or before March 16, 2019.
The candidates’ age should come under the bracket of 18-42 years.
Candidates should have the educational qualification are as follows:
1. Medical Officers-M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Haryana Medical Council.
2. Staff Nurses-B. Sc. Nursing /GNM course from recognized institution Haryana Government
3. Counselors-Bachelor in Psychology
4. Data Assistant-10+2
5. Epidemiologist-Medical Graduate (MBBS) with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Preventive and Social Medicine / Public Health
6. ANMs- ANM course from recognized institution by Government
7. District BioMedical Eng- Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
8. Audiologist & Speech Therapist- B.A.S.L.P/ B.Sc. (Speech & Hearing)/ B.Sc. ASLP
9. Psychologist-M. Phil. Clinical Psychology/ M. Phil Rehabilitation Psychology and registered with Rehabilitation Council of India.
10. Optometrist-Degree or Diploma in optometry course from a recognized institution
11. DEIC Manager- MPH/ MBA (Health)/ MDRA/ MHA
12. EMT- Registered B. Pharmacy/ D. Pharmacy/ GNM/ BSc Nursing
13. Eye Donation Counselor-Graduate degree in Sociology/social work/arts/science recognized by respective University
14. Ophthalmic Assistant- Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant Course
15. District level PPM -Post Graduate
16. TB Health Visitor- Graduate OR Intermediate