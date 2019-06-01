NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of Nurse, MO, ANM, Assistant and other posts in the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala by the National Health Mission, Ambala, Punjab on the official website. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply it through on or before June 10, 2019, on the official website. The interview is scheduled to take place from 21, 24, 26 and 28 June 2019 at 9:00 am.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019: The National Health Mission, Ambala, Punjab has invited the applications for Nurse, MO, ANM, Assistant and other posts in the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala. Candidates who are eligible for the post can apply it through through the prescribed format on or before June 10, 2019, on the official website. The last date of filing the application is June 10, 2019 upto 4:00 pm. The interview is scheduled to take place from 21, 24, 26 and 28 June 2019 at 9:00 am.

Following are the vacancy details for NHM Haryana

Medical Officers – 2 Posts

Staff Nurses- 14 Posts

Counselors-01 Post

Data Assistant-01 Post

Epidemiologist-01 Post

ANMs-14 Posts

District Bio Medical Eng-01 Post

Audiologist & Speech Therapist-01 Post

Psychologist-01 Post

Optometrist-01 Post

DEIC Manager-01 Post

EMT-02 Posts

Eye Donation Counselor-01 Post

Ophthalmic Assistant-01 Post

District level PPM -1Post

TB Health Visitor-01 Post

The eligible candidates can also apply for the post in the prescribed format. One can send the applications along with other necessary documents to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala on or before March 16, 2019.

The candidates’ age should come under the bracket of 18-42 years.

Candidates should have the educational qualification are as follows:

1. Medical Officers-M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Haryana Medical Council.

2. Staff Nurses-B. Sc. Nursing /GNM course from recognized institution Haryana Government

3. Counselors-Bachelor in Psychology

4. Data Assistant-10+2

5. Epidemiologist-Medical Graduate (MBBS) with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Preventive and Social Medicine / Public Health

6. ANMs- ANM course from recognized institution by Government

7. District BioMedical Eng- Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering

8. Audiologist & Speech Therapist- B.A.S.L.P/ B.Sc. (Speech & Hearing)/ B.Sc. ASLP

9. Psychologist-M. Phil. Clinical Psychology/ M. Phil Rehabilitation Psychology and registered with Rehabilitation Council of India.

10. Optometrist-Degree or Diploma in optometry course from a recognized institution

11. DEIC Manager- MPH/ MBA (Health)/ MDRA/ MHA

12. EMT- Registered B. Pharmacy/ D. Pharmacy/ GNM/ BSc Nursing

13. Eye Donation Counselor-Graduate degree in Sociology/social work/arts/science recognized by respective University

14. Ophthalmic Assistant- Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant Course

15. District level PPM -Post Graduate

16. TB Health Visitor- Graduate OR Intermediate

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App